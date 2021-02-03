China calls for global cooperation to address climate change

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese and foreign officials, experts and scholars on Tuesday called on countries concerned to enhance cooperation on the ecological environmental protection in the trans-Himalaya region.

They made the remarks at the China Tibet Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation via video link.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said China is a participant and contributor to combating climate change, as well as a promoter and leader in promoting global climate change governance. All countries should strengthen cooperation on jointly addressing the common threat of climate change.

“We are pleased to see that the U.S. government announced its return to the Paris Agreement,” Luo said, adding that transnational issues need international cooperation, and China actively participates in addressing global climate change, biodiversity and other environmental governance processes.

Noting that the countries in the trans-Himalaya region have large populations, big markets, similar histories and culture, rich resources and energy, and strong economic complementarity, Luo said there is ample space for expanding friendly exchanges and practical cooperation.

Foreign experts and scholars praised China’s achievements in environmental governance, ecological civilization construction and sustainable development, saying that countries concerned should take more practical and effective measures to promote “green recovery” and sustainable development of the world economy after the epidemic, and continue to achieve new results in promoting the harmonious coexistence of humankind and nature.

Established in 2018, China Tibet Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation aims to promote the interconnection and common development of the region and other countries. It has been held twice in Nyingchi of Tibet Autonomous Region. Enditem