Capital News
Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) candidate Lily Nduku Mwanzia (centre) flanked by party officials when she announced withdrawal from Machakos Senate race on February 2, 2021.

County News

Chama Cha Uzalendo candidate pulls out of Machakos Senate race over funds hitch

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya Feb 2 – Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) candidate in the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election Lily Nduku Mwanzia has withdrawn from the race.

Nduku told a news conference on Tuesday morning that she opted to pull out after experiencing financial constraints in the race dominated by candidates from major political parties in the country whose funders are displaying opulance in campaigns.

Ahead of the March 18 by-election, top leaders from Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party, Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have intensified campaigns to outshine each other.

The leaders have been accompanying their candidates Agnes Kavindu Muthama (Wiper), Ulbanus Ngengele (UDA) and Mutua Katuku of Maendeleo Chap Chap in roadside campaigns with huge convoys.

“Honestly speaking it would be a tall order to continue competing with aspirants who are NOT using their own resources to campaign. I am therefore forced to withdraw my candidature for 2021 and focus on 2022,” said Nduku, “I also wish to let you know that the best person does not always win.”

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka who was elected on a CCU ticket.

The race has attracted more than 10 candidates including former police officer Francis Munyambu who is vying on an Independent ticket.

