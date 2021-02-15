Capital FM launches ‘Drive Inn, Drive out’ campaign with new Presenters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – 98.4 Capital FM has taken a new and exciting direction to showcase its dynamism from Monday, with the unveiling of the brand-new Capital in the Morning and The Jam shows with a well-crafted campaign dubbed ”Drive Inn, Drive Out”.

The station has unveiled new presenters to debut the airwaves, blending well with iconic Presenters.

As the radio gears up for an exciting 2021 and beyond, Head of Radio Programmes at the station, Danny Munyi notes that the station is taking a new direction to get into its listeners’ hearts through timeless sound seduction.

“There have been a couple of exits from the famed brand over the last year, but growth is very important whether for an individual or for the company and therefore, we don’t frown upon it. Capital FM has long been the incubator of talent in the media industry,” Munyi pointed out.

He said Capital FM becomes the first radio station to launch its first full voice app for voice command controlled smart devices- Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and google assistant.

With a simple voice command, ‘play Capital FM kenya’ listeners all over Kenya and around the world can now have access to the full spectrum of our programming from; radio shows, capital newsbeat, dj mixes and podcasts through their smart devices at home, in their offices and phones.

“Capital FM has the largest digital footprint, and a target audience that enjoy the luxuries that come with technological advancements and being cognizant of this fact meant it was necessary for us to align Capital FM with the direction the world is taking,” Munyi said.

He said revamping the radio station is aimed at bringing back good radio once again which will appeal to listeners from the moment they get up, on their way driving to the office all through the day to when it’s time to pick kids from school in the evening.

“We as a station with our sales team, on-air talent, news team, digital team, production team and programming are very clear in our minds on what we want to achieve,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Munyi has assured Capital FM listeners of more sophistication and elegance to the programming with podcasts, great music, entertainment, and most credible, reliable, and timely source of news every top of the hour.

“98.4 Capital FM has no equal, thus our focus, our core and our intention remain the very affluent well-traveled, discerning, with disposable income listener and top female corporate executives,” Munyi said.

Bernard Momanyi, the Editorial Director on his part affirmed committment to keep audiences informed through online, radio and social media platforms.

“We are alive to the digital transformation era that is why our content is available real-time online, social media and even on podcasts. Numbers on our online news platform, radio and the mobile 411 Breaking News channel are growing tremendously and that keeps pushing us to deliver new and fresh content all the time,” Momanyi said.

“We have invested in a team of young and innovative journalists who know what they are doing and we support them fully to deliver with utmost professionalism while adapting to the changing times,” he added.

Group Sales Director, Farida Idris, expressed gratitude to all Capital FM partners “who believe in the brand and what it can do to transform their businesses owing to the large audience that keeps growing across all its platforms.”

David Muba, the station’s Digital Director said “Capital FM and it’s digital brands are unmatched in the industry and that is why we remain innovative and creative to maintain the top position.”

At the time when the pandemic continues to affect business performance globally, Grace Nyambura, the station’s h Head of Human Resource and Finance noted that the staff are the “number one asset in the company and the management will strive to do everything within its means to support them to deliver.”