The MP had battled a long illness for a couple of months during which he had been in and out of hospital/FILE

Kenya

Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka dies at a Kisumu hospital

The second term Member of the National Assembly died Monday evening while undergoing treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu, his family confirmed.

KISII, Kenya, Feb 16 – Bonchari lawmaker Oroo Oyieka is dead.

The MP had battled a long illness for a couple of months during which he had been in and out of hospital.

The MP had battled a long illness for a couple of months during which he had been in and out of hospital.

In the 2017 general election Oroo was elected on a People Democratic Party (PDP) ticket beating Zebedeo Opore, a forer Assistant Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Opore later filed a petition in court challenging Oroo’s win.

The matter proceeded from the High Court to the Court of Appeal which affirmed Oroo’s win.

