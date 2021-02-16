Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka dies at a Kisumu hospital

KISII, Kenya, Feb 16 – Bonchari lawmaker Oroo Oyieka is dead.

The second term Member of the National Assembly died Monday evening while undergoing treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu, his family confirmed.

The MP had battled a long illness for a couple of months during which he had been in and out of hospital.

In the 2017 general election Oroo was elected on a People Democratic Party (PDP) ticket beating Zebedeo Opore, a forer Assistant Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Opore later filed a petition in court challenging Oroo’s win.

The matter proceeded from the High Court to the Court of Appeal which affirmed Oroo’s win.