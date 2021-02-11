Body of 2-year-old boy found dangling from avocado tree in Machakos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 11- The body of a two-year-old boy was found dangling from an avocado tree in a remote village in Machakos late Wednesday.

Police said the body had a rope around the neck that was tied to a branch on the tree when it was discovered in their Kingatuani village in Kathiani, in what could immediately suggest suicide.

But the detectives said they smelt a rat because the body was discovered just 30 minutes after the boy reportedly went missing.

More puzzling is the boy’s age. Two years.

“We suspect foul play. The height in which the boy was hanging is too high for his age and the span in which he disappeared is also suspect,” said Renson Ndambuki, the area chief. He said the position of the rope on the boy’s neck was not consistent with suicide incidents.

Police said they were informed that the boy was in the company of his mother on Wednesday evening when he disappeared.

Ndambuki said investigations were underway to establish what transpired and those involved with the mother detained for interrogation.

“The boy was in the company of the mother who was washing clothes at around 6 pm before he disappeared for like 30 minutes. Police are interrogating all the people who were present during his disappearance. It is a bizarre incident,” the chief said.

Authorities said the boy’s mother was being questioned by police as the main suspect even as they sought to establish circumstances under which he died.

The body taken to Kathiani hospital mortuary.