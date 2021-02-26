Biden lauds Kenya’s commitment to regional peace, urges response to Tigray conflict

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 –US President Joe Biden has lauded Kenya’s commitment to regional peace and security pledging to work with the country at the United Nations Security Council to safeguard the region’s stability.

Biden who gave the commitment in a phone call with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday also lauded Kenya’s counterterrorism efforts in the Horn of Africa.

He affirmed the importance of strong US-Kenya bilateral relations and assured of US’ commitment to the peace and security initiatives in the horn of Africa region.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, he emphasized the United States’ continued commitment to working closely with Kenya to support regional peace and security, including at the United Nations Security Council. The President applauded Kenya’s leadership in the Horn of Africa and commitment to counterterrorism, economic growth, addressing climate change, and sustainable development,” the White House reported in a readout.

Biden however expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region calling for upscaled efforts to prevent further loss of lives.

“Presidents Biden and Kenyatta discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access. The leaders also discussed the need for cooperation on other matters of regional stability,” the statement read in part.

The two leaders committed to working closely to ensure stability in the region with the US banking on Kenya’s membership in the African Union Peace and Security Council to mobilize efforts to contain terrorism and rights violations.