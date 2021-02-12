Bhang worth Sh27mn busted in Naivasha farm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – An acre of bhang worth Sh27 million has been discovered in a ranch within Naivasha, police said.

The bhang was planted at the Kedong Ranch where 14 suspects were arrested.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the security operation was conducted by his team in conjunction with a multi agency team drawn from the Administation Police and the Anti Narcotics department.

“They have arrested the suspects who were found cultivating g it,” he said.

Similar security operations were conducted this week in Nyeri and Machakos where large fields of bhang were discovered and destroyed.

Kinoti said all the suspects arrested will be charged next week.

The use and sale of bhang is illegal in the country and it usually attracts heavy fines and long jail sentences once convicted.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act stipulates that where the person satisfies the court that the cannabis was intended solely for his own consumption, the individual will be subjected to imprisonment for ten years and in every other case to imprisonment for twenty years.