Arati (left) and Osoro (right) were among four politicians named in National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s Wall of Shame in a report published on February 3/CFM

County News

Arati, Osoro make peace at MP Oyioka’s burial weeks after fistfight

The two asked a catholic priest to bless them at a burial ceremony of the late Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka at Iterio Secondary playground in Suneka town.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Feb 27 – Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati reconciled with his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro on Friday, weeks after they engaged in an altercation during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father.

The two asked a catholic priest to bless them at a burial ceremony of the late Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka at Iterio Secondary playground in Suneka town.

While speaking during the burial ceremony Simba asked Osoro to join him on the podium where they shook hands and asked a priest to reconcile him with Osoro.

“We’re brothers and small differences should not make us enemies. Father come and reconcile us,” said Arati.

Catholic priest Lawrance Nyaanga welcomed the move urging leaders to embrace peace and unity.

Arati and Osoro were among four politicians named in National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s Wall of Shame in a report published on February 3.

The other two were former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Emurua Dikirr lawmaker Johana Ng’eno. 

L-R:Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, MPs Simba Arati, Sylvanus Osoro and Johana Ng’eno were listed in a NCIC list of shame published on February 3, 2021/CFM

NCIC Chairperson Reverend Samuel Kobia said politicians who will appear in the list three times will not be eligible for election.

Kobia said the agency will henceforth be publishing the names of persons, or institutions whose words or conduct undermine peace in the country in a list of naming and shaming.

“We are working with other agencies just to make sure that this person will not be eligible to be elected to a position whether it is MCA, MP , Governor or whichever. This is something if it happens politicians will certainly think twice before they involve themselves in that action,” Kobia stated at the time.  

