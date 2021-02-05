American who defiled Kenyan children handed 15 years by US court

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – An American found guilty of sexually abusing four children in Kenya has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison.

Gregory Dow, 61, will was also handed a lifetime of supervised release by a court in Philadelphia.

Dow fled Kenya at the height of an investigation on his activities that was undertaken by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI)nd the US Embassy in Nairobi.

Police said he operated a Children’s under the guise of christianity with financial support from churches and faith-based orgaisations in the US.

“This case serves as an example to all perpetratos of crime thatyou can run today, but you can never hide from the long arm of the law,” sai DCI boss George Kinoti.

He was convicted based on investigations that showed that he had defliled at least four teenage girls between october 2013 and september 2017 before he fled the country.