Activists protest DPP withdrawal of charges against 15 police officers in Busia violations

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – The Police Reforms Working Group has condemned the withdrawal of charges against 15 police officers and 6 county enforcement officers over rights violations in Busia.

The officers were scheduled to take plea Tuesday following investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) whose recommendation was approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

But on Tuesday, the Police Reforms Working Group officials said the DPP had withdrawn the charges against the officers who were accused of violating people’s rights while implementing the COVID-19 containment measures.

“The PRWG-K is deeply disappointed by the manner in which ODPP has treated this case, the IPOA concluded investigations and recommended various charges against the officers, they were to take plea yesterday on charges of assault, causing bodily harm, and malicious damage to property but ODPP made an application to withdraw the case,” the group told journalists.

The police officers were involved in an incident in Busia county where they allegedly discharged teargas in a private home and assaulted a man, his wife, children and neighbours.



The officers were set to face various charges including assault, causing bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

The activists termed the actions by the DPP as inappropriate, saying “Kenya will never progress on the rule of law” with such actions, further saying the “use of force should only be applied when legally and appropriately.”

“As PRWG-K, we opine that police officers who abuse their authority must be investigated and prosecuted, Kenyans will only move forward when all those suspected to have violated it, including police officers are prosecuted and given the opportunity to defend themselves in court of law,” he said.

Harriet Wachira, the Program Coordinator, Transparency International Kenya, on her part said the ODPP should reconsider its stance on this case to ensure justice for the victims and equality before the law.

The group urged the DPP to reconsider his position o the matter and have the officers held accountable.

“We call upon the DPP to reconsider their stance on this case to ensure justice for the victims and equality before the law,” she said.