902 graduate constables to undergo promotion courses in police institutes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Thursday released 902 police graduate constables to various police colleges, where their will undergo training ahead of being promoted.

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino said the officers will undergo an intense 9-month training.

“After the training, they will all be promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police,” Owino told Capital News.

The move is part of efforts to boost morale within the National Police Service, and more so among the graduate officers.

The exercise will commence ahead of a recruitment drive targeting 300 cadet officers from specialized professions like law, ballistics, education and forensic science, who will also undergo training for nine months.

Further, the police service will later in the month recruit 4,700 police officers at the constituency level across the country.

The exercise will be carried out countrywide and will commence on Monday, February 22.

The recruited officers will be deployed to the Administration Police Service and the General Service Unit.

Applicants must present themselves at the recruitment centres with the duly completed form indicating the service of preference on the day of the recruitment exercise.

“Applicants recruited for the training into the service shall be bonded to serve in the National Police Service for a minimum period of 10 years,” the Inspector General said in an advertisement published on local dailies this week.