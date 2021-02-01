83 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths recorded in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Kenya’s Health Ministry reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday after 1,732 samples diagnosed in the last 24 hours tested positive raising the confirmed cases to 100,856.

This translates to 4.7 percent positivity rate, a rise compared to the average 2.5 percent reported in January when schools resumed in-person learning countrywide while other containment measures remained in force.

On Sunday, the virus positivity rate stood at 2.6 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths raising the country’s death toll to 1,766

The number of recovered patients rose to 83,936 after 29 more patients were cleared including 16 who were under home-based isolation and care.

Nairobi remains the COVID-19 hotspot with 61 new cases followed by Uasin Gishu, Busia and Mombasa which reported six and four cases respectively.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million by end of the year to suppress virus-related deaths with the Ministry of Health expected to procure vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi last week said the government hopes to start receiving the vaccines from February for the first phase to start until June.

More than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be the first to receive the jab once the vaccine arrives.

“Given the current global shortage of adequate vaccine stocks, the government is exploring procurement through other mechanisms like the Africa CDC, and plans commitment of doses to cover an additional 5 million people over the same period to achieve a vaccination coverage of 40 per cent,” she said.

Even after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended several containment measures, including a ban on political gatherings and a night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am until March he is among leaders who continue to flout the rule after he was seen hosting large gatherings even on the roadside where COVID-19 regulations are not adhered to.

The same is done by his Deputy William Ruto, Opposition chief Raila Odinga among others in total disregard to COVID-19 regulations.