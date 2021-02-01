Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
AstraZeneca's vaccine has been approved in the EU but is also at the centre of a mounting row

Capital Health

83 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths recorded in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Kenya’s Health Ministry reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday after 1,732 samples diagnosed in the last 24 hours tested positive raising the confirmed cases to 100,856.

This translates to 4.7 percent positivity rate, a rise compared to the average 2.5 percent reported in January when schools resumed in-person learning countrywide while other containment measures remained in force.

On Sunday, the virus positivity rate stood at 2.6 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths raising the country’s death toll to 1,766

The number of recovered patients rose to 83,936 after 29 more patients were cleared including 16 who were under home-based isolation and care.

Nairobi remains the COVID-19 hotspot with 61 new cases followed by Uasin Gishu, Busia and Mombasa which reported six and four cases respectively.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million by end of the year to suppress virus-related deaths with the Ministry of Health expected to procure vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi last week said the government hopes to start receiving the vaccines from February for the first phase to start until June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be the first to receive the jab once the vaccine arrives.

“Given the current global shortage of adequate vaccine stocks, the government is exploring procurement through other mechanisms like the Africa CDC, and plans commitment of doses to cover an additional 5 million people over the same period to achieve a vaccination coverage of 40 per cent,” she said.

Even after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended several containment measures, including a ban on political gatherings and a night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am until March he is among leaders who continue to flout the rule after he was seen hosting large gatherings even on the roadside where COVID-19 regulations are not adhered to.

The same is done by his Deputy William Ruto, Opposition chief Raila Odinga among others in total disregard to COVID-19 regulations.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Myanmar’s military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 1 – Myanmar’s military seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and...

22 mins ago

BBI

MPs Arati and Osoro in fist fight in Kisii funeral attended by Ruto, Raila

KISII, Kenya Feb 1 – There was drama in Kisii Monday when legislators Simba Arati of Dagoreti and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro...

58 mins ago

Africa

Top ex-general among five killed in jihadist raid on Mogadishu hotel

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 2 – At least five people, including a prominent former general, were killed in an hours-long Al-Shabaab attack on a Mogadishu hotel,...

1 hour ago

Africa

Chinese, Egyptian archaeologists breathe life into once-abandoned Montu Temple in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) –A Chinese-Egyptian archeological mission has breathed life into the once-abandoned Montu Temple in the Karnak Temple Complex of Egypt’s...

1 hour ago

County News

Kenyan leaders united in mourning Nyachae

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Top Kenyan leaders were united Monday in mourning former powerful Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae who died on Monday aged...

1 hour ago

Africa

Ugandan opposition leader files election challenge in court

Kampala, Uganda, Feb 1 – Lawyers for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a challenge in the Supreme Court on Monday against President Yoweri Museveni’s...

2 hours ago

World

Navalny jailing to burden, not break, Russia-EU ties

Paris, France, Feb 1 – The jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is corroding already damaged Europe-Russia ties but EU leaders are unwilling...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns Nyachae as an icon of Kenya’s progress

Nyachae's death was confirmed by his son Charles who is a judge of the East African Court of Justice.

2 hours ago