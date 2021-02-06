6 patients succumb to COVID-19, 283 cases recorded in 24 hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — The Health Ministry reported six coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday raising fatalities documented since April 2020 to 1,807.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 283 more people tested positive to the disease out of 4,822 samples tested in 24 hours.

The number of recovered patients rose to 85,457 after 66 more patients were cleared including 51 who were under home-based isolation and care.

There were 277 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide with another 1, 153 on home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 42 patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen. Three other patients in general wards we also on oxygen support.

“Another 6 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with five of them in the general wards and one in the high dependency unit,” MoH said.

The cases reported on Thursday included a year-old baby and were distributed among 204 males and 79 females.

Nairobi reported the highest number of cases at 196 followed by Busia (16), Kiambu (14), Mombasa (11), Nakuru (8) and Uasin Gishu (6).

Kajiado and Machakos reported five cases each while Kilifi and Kisumu registered four cases each.