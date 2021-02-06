Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
226 more people tested positive for the disease out of 4,606 samples tested within 24 hours/FILE/NMS

Capital Health

6 COVID-19 deaths reported, 226 infections detected marking 4.9pc positivity rate

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 226 more people tested positive for the disease out of 4,606 samples tested in 24 hours.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Health Ministry on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths, raising fatalities documented since April 2020 to 1,813. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 226 more people tested positive for the disease out of 4,606 samples tested within 24 hours.

The number of recovered patients rose to 85,512 after 75 more patients were cleared including 49 who were under home-based isolation and care. 

Kagwe said there are 333 COVID patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide with another 1,150 on home-based isolation and care. 

He said, out of the 49 patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 were on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. Five other patients were under observation.

“Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 8 of them in general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” he stated.

The cases reported on Friday included a two-year old child, while the oldest was a 98-year-old. They were distributed among 132 males and 94 females.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uhuru says committed to complete government projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) to prioritise the completion of ongoing National Government...

32 mins ago

Africa

Magufuli rules out lockdown to contain COVID-19, declares 3 days of national prayers

Magufuli said COVID-19 forced people in foreign countries to remain under lockdown, something that stalled economic activities and ultimately plunged their states into food...

37 mins ago

Headlines

Uhuru keen on extending Kazi Mtaani program for the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the government is considering extending the duration of the Kazi Mtaani program beyond March 4 when...

39 mins ago

Biden Administration

Biden at G7 debut vows action on climate, Covid recovery

London, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Joe Biden makes his presidential debut at the G7 on Friday as America’s partners re-focus their collective heft...

1 hour ago

business

Scangroup suspends CEO Thakrar and Finance Chief Das, cautions investors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19- WPP-Scangroup has suspended its Chief Executive Officer Bharat Thakrar and Finance boss Satyabrata Das to pave way for investigations over...

4 hours ago

County News

3-Judge bench to hear petitions against Nairobi DG Kananu

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has appointed Justice Said Chitembwe to preside over a three-Judge Bench to hear nine...

4 hours ago

BBI

Kalonzo to Ruto: stop panicking about our alliance with Mudavadi, Moi and Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19-Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop panicking over their new alliance with Amani...

4 hours ago

Africa

Gunfire breaks out at opposition march in Mogadishu: witnesses

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 19 – Gunfire broke out in Mogadishu on Friday as the opposition tried to march against delayed elections in the Somali capital...

5 hours ago