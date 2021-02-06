6 COVID-19 deaths reported, 226 infections detected marking 4.9pc positivity rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Health Ministry on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths, raising fatalities documented since April 2020 to 1,813.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 226 more people tested positive for the disease out of 4,606 samples tested within 24 hours.

The number of recovered patients rose to 85,512 after 75 more patients were cleared including 49 who were under home-based isolation and care.

Kagwe said there are 333 COVID patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide with another 1,150 on home-based isolation and care.

He said, out of the 49 patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 were on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. Five other patients were under observation.

“Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 8 of them in general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” he stated.

The cases reported on Friday included a two-year old child, while the oldest was a 98-year-old. They were distributed among 132 males and 94 females.