Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The DCI said Caroline Wanjiku's car was found abandoned in Kawangware.

Headlines

4 suspects due in court Monday for murder of woman in suspected trade deal gone sour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21- Four suspects are due in court Monday over the brutal killing of a woman whose body was found on Friday after missing for a week.

38-year-old Caroline Wanjiku was last seen at a sacco in Nairobi’s Ngara area where she is said to have gone to deposit money she had withdrawn from a local commercial bank.

Police said her body was found at Kajiado hospital mortuary more than a week after her vehicle was found abandoned in Nairobi’s Kawangware area near Gatina Primary School, just a day after she went missing.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have shown that on the day she went missing, Wanjiru had withdrawn Sh350,000 from her account, before proceeding to meet one of the suspects in Ngara to seal a business deal.

Police have since recovered the car that was used to carry the body and handcuffs that the suspects used to restrain her.

She was tortured to death while her eyes had been gouged out.

The body also had physical injuries on both wrists.

Police have said the suspects will be arraigned in court Monday where the prosecution will seek more time to finalise investigations before they can face a murder charge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cases of homicide have been on a sharp increase in the country since last year, in what psychosocial experts linked to the COVID-19 related stress and other associated economic challenges and frustrations.

Most Kenyans have had their source of income affected while others lost their jobs altogether.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UN condemns Myanmar junta after three killed in anti-coup unrest

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 21 – A lethal attack on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar sparked fresh UN condemnation of the country’s new military regime on...

44 mins ago

BBI

DP Ruto warns security agencies against targeting his loyalists

BARINGO, Kenya Feb 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked civil servants to serve all Kenyans equally. He said state machinery should not...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

World tops 200 million vaccine doses as G7 boosts funding

Paris, France, Feb 21 – The number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered worldwide passed 200 million Saturday, an AFP count showed, as wealthy G7...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDC To Issue Hospitals With Annual Licenses For Tele-Medicine Services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 –   The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council  (KMPDC) has commenced the issuance of licenses for various registered and licensed...

3 hours ago

World

Turning Borderland Communities into an Engine of Development

On 11th February 2021, I was invited to the launch of the Africa Borderlands Centre, a specialized entity of the United Nations Development Programme...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

China approves clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, China, Feb 20 – China has approved 16 domestically made COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials, six of which have entered phase 3, according...

16 hours ago

World

Two dead as Myanmar police open fire on protesters in deadliest day since coup

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 20 – Two people were killed in Myanmar’s second largest city as security forces fired live rounds on protestors, emergency workers...

16 hours ago

World

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

London, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Wealthy G7 powers on Friday ramped up health funding for poorer nations after accusations they are hoarding coronavirus...

16 hours ago