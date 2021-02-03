Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda when she took oath on January 15, 2021.

World

3-Judge bench to hear petitions against Nairobi DG Kananu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has appointed Justice Said Chitembwe to preside over a three-Judge Bench to hear nine petitions filed against Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu.

Justice Chitembwe will be joined by Justice Weldon Korir and Lady Justice Wilfrida Okwany.

Constitutional and Human Rights Division Deputy Registrar Njeri Thuku said that mentions for the matter will be heard on Thursday next week.

“It will be a virtual mention and the link to join shall be posted on the weekly Cause List,” Thuku said in a statement.

Thuku directed all parties to supply the Registry with 3 copies of all their pleadings (including affidavits of service) filed to date.

She said these are to be delivered in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division Registry on or before noon of Monday next week.

Last month, the High Court temporarily stopped the swearing-in of Kananu Mwenda as Nairobi Governor pending the hearing of a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Kananu was hurriedly vetted and sworn in as Deputy Governor last month eliciting mixed reactions among Kenyans, political parties, activists and lawyers alike who questioned the legality of the process following the impeachment of Mike Sonko as Governor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Kalonzo to Ruto: stop panicking about our alliance with Mudavadi, Moi and Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19-Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop panicking over their new alliance with Amani...

14 mins ago

Africa

Gunfire breaks out at opposition march in Mogadishu: witnesses

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 19 – Gunfire broke out in Mogadishu on Friday as the opposition tried to march against delayed elections in the Somali capital...

49 mins ago

Kenya

EACC summons Baringo MCAs over chaos during BBI vote

Rongai MP Raymond Moi, the son of former President Daniel arap Moi, a native of Baringo, had condemned the County Assembly's decision to reject...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

China rebukes West for questioning impartiality of WHO’s origin-tracing mission

BEIJING, China, Feb 18 – A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday rebuked some Western politicians for questioning the impartiality of the recent coronavirus origin-tracing study...

1 hour ago

World

China’s decision to ban BBC legitimate: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, China, Feb 18 – China’s decision to pull BBC World News off the air countrywide is legitimate and reasonable, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden breaks with Trump as G7 tackles climate, Covid recovery

London, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Joe Biden will make his presidential debut on the world stage on Friday as America’s G7 partners re-focus...

2 hours ago

Kenya

46 Days Of Torture: Ngugi Wa Thiong’o Talk That Shaped Victim Of Nyayo House Torture Chambers’ Life

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 19 – With a limping leg and a walking crutch, Wahinya Wa Boore is no longer active like he used to...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Clinicians, nurses and lab technicians in Mombasa call off a 3-month strike

The health workers signed a return-to-work formula with the Mombasa County government leadership at the Governor’s office.

5 hours ago