3-Judge bench to hear petitions against Nairobi DG Kananu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has appointed Justice Said Chitembwe to preside over a three-Judge Bench to hear nine petitions filed against Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu.

Justice Chitembwe will be joined by Justice Weldon Korir and Lady Justice Wilfrida Okwany.

Constitutional and Human Rights Division Deputy Registrar Njeri Thuku said that mentions for the matter will be heard on Thursday next week.

“It will be a virtual mention and the link to join shall be posted on the weekly Cause List,” Thuku said in a statement.

Thuku directed all parties to supply the Registry with 3 copies of all their pleadings (including affidavits of service) filed to date.

She said these are to be delivered in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division Registry on or before noon of Monday next week.

Last month, the High Court temporarily stopped the swearing-in of Kananu Mwenda as Nairobi Governor pending the hearing of a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Kananu was hurriedly vetted and sworn in as Deputy Governor last month eliciting mixed reactions among Kenyans, political parties, activists and lawyers alike who questioned the legality of the process following the impeachment of Mike Sonko as Governor.