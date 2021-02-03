Connect with us

Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

3 patients succumb to COVID-19, positivity rate hits 4.8pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said three more patients had succumbed to the disease, raising the total number of fatalities to in the country to 1,769
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Kenya recorded 150 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking a 4.8 per cent positivity rate.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicated the new cases were detected from 3,117 samples raising the number of cases recorded in the country since March 2020 to 101,159.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said three more patients had succumbed to the disease, raising the total number of fatalities to in the country to 1,769.

In the statistics released on Wednesday, Kagwe said 70 more patients had recovered from the disease, including 43 from the home based care program and 27 discharged from various hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country stood at 84,060.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi last week said the government hopes to start receiving the vaccines from February for the first phase to start until June.

Even after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended several containment measures, including a ban on political gatherings and a night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am until March, he is among leaders who continue to flout rules restricting large gatherings with meetings convened by the Head of State often falling short of health ministry guidelines.

Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have also heightened political activity often attracting huge crowds in roadside rallies.

