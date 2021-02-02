Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there were 353 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and another 1,283 on home-based isolation and care/CFM/FILE

Capital Health

2 coronavirus-related deaths reported in 24 hours, virus positivity rate at 4.6pc

The Ministry of Health also reported 173 COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,784 tested representing a 4.6 per cent positivity rate.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Kenya reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday raising the country’s death toll to 1,791.

The Ministry of Health also reported 173 COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,784 tested representing a 4.6 per cent positivity rate.

The number of recovered patients rose to 84,728 after 186 more patients were cleared including 163 who were under home-based isolation and care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there were 353 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and another 1,283 on home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 34 patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 were on ventilatory support, 17 on supplemental oxygen and 2 under observation.

Another 9 patients in general wards were also on supplementary oxygen.

