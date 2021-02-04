180 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Kenya recorded 180 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday raising the country’s caseload to 101, 339.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 4, 580 samples which were tested.

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 99 cases followed by Kiambu which had 33 cases.

Kenya has so far conducted 1, 200, 302 tests since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March, 2020.

Kagwe added that 53 patients who were under the home-based care programme have been cleared of the virus while 30 were discharged from various hospitals raising the country’s total number of recoveries to 84, 143.

Four more patients succumbed to the disease raising the total number of virus-related fatalities in the country to 1, 773.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi last week said the government hopes to start receiving the vaccines from February for the first phase to start until June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Even after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended several containment measures, including a ban on political gatherings and a night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am until March, he is among leaders who continue to flout rules restricting large gatherings with meetings convened by the Head of State often falling short of health ministry guidelines.