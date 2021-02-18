Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The surgical procedure on Mary Wanjiku’s heart was conducted by a team of experts led by KNH Pediatric cardiologist Dr Naomi Gachara/KNH

Capital Health

18-year-old undergoes successful surgery at KNH to correct congenital heart defect

The condition called Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) is a congenital heart defect that causes breathing problems, frequent chest infections and recurrent pneumonia.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – The Kenyatta National Hospital has conducted a minimally invasive surgery on an 18-year-old lady who was born with a heart condition highlighting its thriving success in cardiac surgeries.

The condition called Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) is a congenital heart defect that causes breathing problems, frequent chest infections and recurrent pneumonia.

KNH Pediatric cardiologist Dr Naomi Gachara led the team of multidisciplinary experts in operating Mary Wanjiku’s heart.

While addressing journalists she noted that the doctors conducted a highly delicate pin-hole procedure called PDA Device closure by accessing the heart from the leg to close the PDA.

Gachara noted that unlike other surgeries, the procedure does not show any visible scars.

“There is a way we are doing it from the leg where through all big vessels, all blood go to the heart. We are able to follow through a pinhole, once you get to the heart, we use x rays, we are able to see where the lission is, we again use a cathertor and bring in a small gadget once you deliver the gadget you screw it and unscrew it and the heart is not in position”

She said the 45-minute surgery was performed on Tuesday, February 2, and the patient was discharged on Thursday.

“The beauty of this surgery is that you do it  today and tomorrow the patient is home walking unlike in surgery where the patient will be in hospital for more than 4 days, you will not have complications if you choose the right gadget,” Gachara explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While noting that it’s not the first of its kind surgery performed in the facility, KNH urged all Kenyans not to shy visiting the hospital to be treated.

“It is good for parents to bring children, let them be checked so that we don’t diagnose the disease late in life,” she added.

The patient, identified as Mary Wanjiku while expressing her gratitude to the KNH management, urged other Kenyans with similar conditions to be brave and hopeful that they can be treated.

“I want to thank the KNH team and I am urging everyone with such conditions to be brave, I honestly did not think I would heal for now,  I am a testimony that anyone can be healed,” Wanjiku said.

“I brought my child in August 2020, we started the treatment and by February she was scheduled for the procedure which I initially thought was a surgery,” her mother Tabitha Wanjiku said while expressing gratitude to the facility.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Tanzania’s virus surge dents claims of prayer ‘cure’

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Feb 8 – Tanzania has spent more than six months trying to convince the world it has been cured of...

8 mins ago

Biden Administration

Keeping communications conducive to development of China-U.S. ties: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that maintaining communications at various levels between China and the United...

11 mins ago

BBI

Duale challenges Savula to table Ruto impeachment motion

The former Majority Leader was speaking on Monday when he joined 138 colleague lawmakers allied to DP Ruto at his official residence in Karen.

17 mins ago

Capital Health

3 charged with trading counterfeit HIV test kits exported to Guyana

The three who were freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail each after an appearance before a Nairobi court on Monday are said to have...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Education ministry to distribute 3mn face masks to pre-primary learners

The 7.5 million face masks were unveiled by the Ministry of Health to support needy and most vulnerable students including those from low income...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

CS Magoha says 15mn learners on scheduled classes after resuming school on January 4

Magoha said he is confident that candidates will pass in their examinations, despite findings of a recent study which warned of mass failure in...

2 hours ago

BBI

Pro-Ruto parliamentarians caucus ahead of resumption of business on Tuesday

The caucus comes at a time of increased attacks on DP Ruto by allies of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Building Bridges Initiative...

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

In Iran standoff, Biden says US won’t unilaterally lift sanctions

Washington, United States, Feb 8 – US President Joe Biden has made clear he will not unilaterally lift sanctions against Iran, saying it must...

7 hours ago