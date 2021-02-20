Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya has acquired COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country by the end of February.

Capital Health

152 new COVID cases in Kenya as govt assures of free vaccines in public hospitals from next month

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20-The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 152 new COVID-19 cases from 3,734 samples tested, raising the cumulative positive cases in the country to 103,993.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that a two-year old baby and a 88-year-old were among the new cases.

The CS said among the new cases, 137 were Kenyans while 15 were foreigners among them 104 males and 48 females.

Kagwe said four patients had succumbed to the virus raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,817.

The Government has assured that the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge in all public health facilities.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the Ministry will also come up with a mechanism of regulating the vaccine cost in private health facilities.

“As it stands today the discussion is that the vaccine will be free in public facilities, there are discussions to ensure there will be a mechanism of regulating cost at the private sector,” said Mwangangi Friday, during a virtual session with medics ahead of the vaccine roll out once it arrives later February.

Mwangangi said the vaccine will be administered voluntarily, with plans to intensify public sensitization.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As an individual, I will be on the frontline to receive the vaccine, there will be no victimization and the vaccine will be given to those willing,” she said.

The government plans to start with vaccinating 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 later in February when the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

DP Ruto warns of plot to push him out of government

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- Deputy President William Ruto says he is aware of a plot to push him out of the Jubilee government in...

2 hours ago

World

Six people shot with live rounds at Myanmar anti-coup protest

Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb 20 – A raid on a shipyard in Myanmar’s second-largest city turned violent Saturday when police and soldiers fired live rounds and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Pan African Forum writes to World Bank over letter by Zimbabwe’s Ex-Finance Minister Biti

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Pan African Forum has written to the World Bank over a letter allegedly authored by former Zimbabwean Finance Minister Tendai...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo and Ngilu convene meeting to push for BBI approval in Lower Eastern

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 20 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu have urged county assemblies in Ukambani to pass the Building...

4 hours ago

World

Rallies mourn anti-coup protester death as US urges Myanmar junta to yield power

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 20 – Demonstrators gathered across Yangon Saturday to mourn the death of an anti-coup protester, as Washington urged the leaders of...

4 hours ago

World

Floods cripple Indonesia’s capital

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 20 – Whole neighbourhoods of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and dozens of major roads were flooded on Saturday after torrential rains pounded...

4 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Caucus Proposes Reforms To Check Rising National Debt

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – The Parliamentary Caucus on Economy and Business has proposed a raft of radical reforms to inject fiscal discipline into...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Community health workers key to provision of Healthcare to vulnerable groups, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has said community health workers play a crucial role in the health sector as they...

5 hours ago