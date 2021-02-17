Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) reported four virus-related fatalities, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,801/FILE

144 COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities registered as 55 patients recover

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that a nine-year-old baby and a 79-year-old were among the new cases.

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 144 coronavirus cases from 2,917 samples tested within 24 hours raising the total number of cases registered in the country since March 2020 to 103,332. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that a nine-year-old baby and a 79-year-old were among the new cases. 

The CS said the cases included 119 Kenyans and 25 foreigners among them 102 males and 42 females. 

At the same time Kagwe reported four virus-related fatalities, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,801. 

He said 55 patients had recovered from the virus among 26 under home-based care and 29 discharged from various health facilities across the country. 

The total recoveries in the country stood at 85,391.

The ministry said currently there were 267 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 1,187 patients were on home based isolation care.   

 “43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen,” the ministry outlined.

Although the numbers of COVID-19 cases have significantly reduced in the last few months, Kenya is still enforcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew which is aimed at minimizing the spread of the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has however hinted that he is likely to lift the curfew if Kenyans continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

The government is importing vaccines targeting to start with 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 later in February when the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said it had recommended AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for clearance by World Health Organization to allow importation into the country.

