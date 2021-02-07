129 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths recorded in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 7 – Kenya recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday raising the country’s caseload to 101, 819.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 4, 797 which were tested on Saturday.

Kenya has so far tested 1,214,742 samples since March 2020.

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 87 cases followed by Uasin Gishu which had 12 cases.

Kagwe said that 34 patients who were under the home-based care programme have been cleared of the virus while 25 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 84, 361.

Three more patients succumbed the virus raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 1, 779.

Kenya has sustained a relatively low infection rate of COVID-19 pandemic since late last year.

The government has announced plans to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID- later this month when the vaccines arrive in the country.

Already, the Covax programme to ensure equitable worldwide access to Covid-19 vaccines has already projected that Kenya will receive close to 4.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson vaccine and any other that will be included to the Covax facility.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the first batch of the vaccines are expected in the country this month.

“We want to start with the most vulnerable group and that will start next month when the vaccine arrives,” Dr. Mwangangi said.

In 18 months, she said, 16 million Kenyans will have been vaccinated.

The government is in the process of developing required infrastructure for storing the vaccine.

While the country has an established a vaccination infrastructure with central storage facilities in Nairobi for vaccines requiring a cold chain of up to -20 degrees, she said there is limited capacity for -70 degrees in the major urban areas.

“The government plans to expand and enhance storage space by the end of 2021. This is important so that the saving childhood vaccination programs are not interrupted,” CAS Mwangangi said.

She assured that any vaccine that will be used in Kenya has undergone trials, to ensure it is safe.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

The government said it will target mostly people aged above 50 years and those above 18 years but who have underlying conditions.