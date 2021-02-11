Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nairobi County Assembly during a session on February 18, 2021 when MCAs passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

BBI

11 Counties pass BBI Bill including Nairobi, Lakipia, Vihiga and Siaya

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The number of County Assemblies that have passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill rose to 11 Thursday, following approvals by Nairobi, Vihiga and Laikipia.

In Nairobi County Assembly, 114 MCAs voted in favour of the report in a unanimous vote, with many saying the County stood to reap big from benefits contained in the report.

“Having considered, debated and approved the Constitutional BBI Bill 2020, the Speaker of the county assembly shall deliver a copy of the draft Bill jointly to the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament with a certificate that the Assembly has approved it and attest to fulfill that at the rise of this Assembly,” said Benson Mutura, the Speaker of the Assembly.

In Laikipia County Assembly, all the 24 members who were present in the chambers voted in favour of the report.

“Once we attain the 24 county assemblies required, we are going to enlighten our people on the ground so that they also make the right decision,” stated Laikipia County Assembly Speaker Patrick Waigwa.

The Bill Bill requires the approval of 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum.

Other counties which have passed the Bill include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, and Kisii.

So far only Baringo County Assembly has voted to oppose the Bill.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The BBI Bill which proposes the expansion of the National Executive by adding the Office of the Prime Minister and two deputies was borne out of a March 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga which ended hostilities sparked by the latter’s rejection of the 2017 presidential election outcome.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

46 Days Of Torture: Ngugi Wa Thiong’o Talk That Shaped Victim Of Nyayo House Torture Chambers’ Life

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 19 – With a limping leg and a walking crutch, Wahinya Wa Boore is no longer active like he used to...

15 mins ago

Capital Health

African Covid deaths top 100,000

Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb 19 – Africa on Thursday recorded more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, a grim milestone likely to understate the real...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UK top court to rule on Uber drivers’ status

London, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Britain’s Supreme Court is to rule Friday on the employment status of Uber drivers in a judgment with...

1 hour ago

Kenya

World Bank names former Senegal finance minister to head IFC

Washington, United States, Feb 19 – The World Bank on Thursday announced that it has selected former Senegal finance minister Makhtar Diop to lead...

1 hour ago

Africa

Senegal to launch COVID-19 vaccination next week with Chinese vaccine

DAKAR, Senegal, Feb 18 – Senegal will launch its COVID-19 vaccination campaign next Tuesday, Senegalese Minister of Health and Social Action Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Despite risks, Nairobi gives cycling a spin in pandemic bike push

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 19 – Nairobi, morning rush hour: the only cyclist on a busy highway, Steven Odhiambo is narrowly overtaken by a fast-moving...

2 hours ago

Featured

A complete guide to Bitcoin for investors and traders

Bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency which can be used as a payment method and also as an investment. You might have already heard...

2 hours ago

World

Democrats unveil immigration reforms offering citizenship to 11 mn

Washington, United States, Feb 18 – Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday for President Joe Biden’s plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million...

6 hours ago