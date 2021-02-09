104 virus cases, 3 deaths reported at positivity rate slows to 3.1pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Health Ministry reported 104 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 3,348 samples within 24 hours, with three virus-related deaths documented within the same period.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement emailed to newsrooms said the country’s death toll had risen to 1,789.

The number of recovered patients rose to 84,542 after 69 more patients were cleared including 32 who were under home-based isolation and care.

There were 368 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and another 1,315 on home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 37 patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit, 13 were on ventilatory support, 21 on supplemental oxygen and 3 under observation.

Another 11 patients in general wards were also on supplementary oxygen.

Nairobi remained the county with the highest cases at 68 followed by Laikipia (7), Kiambu (6) and Uasin Gishu(6).

In Nairobi, the majority of the cases were reported in Lang’ata (16), Dagoretti North(9), Westlands (6) and Kibra(5).