Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr. Sibusiso Moyo succumbed to COVID-19 on January 20, 2021.

Zimbabwean foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo succumbs to COVID-19

Moyo becomes the third government minister to succumb to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.

HARARE, Zimbabwe Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo died Wednesday, a day after testing positive to COVID-19, acting chief secretary to the president and cabinet George Charamba said in a statement.

A close family member of Moyo also confirmed the death to Xinhua.

“It’s true my brother. COVID-19. He tested positive yesterday,” the family member said.

He becomes the third government minister to succumb to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.

The retired army Lieutenant-General was the face of the military operation that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in Nov. 2019 and went on to be part of current President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. Enditem

