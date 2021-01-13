Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

YouTube suspends Trump channel for week over violence fears

Published

Washington, United States, Jan 13 – Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday temporarily suspended President Donald Trump’s channel and removed a video for violating its policy against inciting violence, joining other social media platforms in banning his accounts after last week’s Capitol riot.

Trump’s access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington DC last week.

Operators say the embittered leader could use his accounts to foment more unrest in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube said in a statement.

The channel is now “temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a ‘minimum’ of 7 days,” the statement read.

The video-sharing platform also said it will be “indefinitely disabling comments” on Trump’s channel because of safety concerns.

Facebook last week suspended Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent invasion of the US Capitol, which temporarily disrupted the certification of Biden’s election victory.

In announcing the suspension last week, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said Trump used the platform to incite violent and was concerned he would continue to do so.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump’s account, depriving him of his favorite platform. It was already marking his tweets disputing the election outcome with warnings.

The company also deleted more than 70,000 accounts linked to the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims, without any evidence, that Trump is waging a secret war against a global cabal of satanist liberals.

Trump also was hit with suspensions by services like Snapchat and Twitch.

The president’s YouTube account has amassed 2.77 million subscribers.

The home page of the Trump channel featured a month-old video of Trump casting doubt on the voting process in November’s presidential election, and had logged some 5.8 million views.

On Tuesday, an activist group called on YouTube to join other platforms in dumping Trump’s accounts, threatening an advertising boycott campaign.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Israeli raids in Syria kill 16: monitor

Beirut, Lebanon, Jan 13 – Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed at least five soldiers and 11...

42 mins ago

Africa

High cost to wildlife from shark nets protecting S.Africa beaches

Umkomaas, South Africa, Jan 13 – “They’re basically curtains of death,” said shark diver Walter Bernardis as he reached over the side of his...

52 mins ago

World

Turbulent Trump diplomacy ends with scrapped Europe, Taiwan trips

Washington, United States, Jan 13 – The United States called off last-minute trips by top envoys to its allies in Europe and Taiwan on...

1 hour ago

World

Trump, unapologetic but bleeding support, faces impeachment

Washington, United States, Jan 12 – A defiant Donald Trump rejected blame Tuesday for a deadly assault on Congress by his supporters, but cracks...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Two US lawmakers test positive for Covid-19 after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, United States, Jan 13 –Two members of the US Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, with one on Tuesday accusing Republicans of...

1 hour ago

County News

Police officer in Turkana kills pub owner over Sh550 beer debt

The officer had been confronted by the bar proprietor, a woman, leading to quarrel that left the officer with an injury on his head...

2 hours ago

Africa

C.African rebels try to sever capital’s vital artery

Garoua-Boulai, Cameroon, Jan 13 – The armoured vehicle stood at Cameroon’s Garoua-Boulai border crossing, the barrel of its machine gun pointing unmistakeably towards the...

2 hours ago

Politics

The three men vying to succeed Merkel

Berlin, Germany, Jan 13 – Germany’s conservative CDU party will pick a new leader on Saturday from three candidates: moderate Armin Laschet, arch-conservative Friedrich...

2 hours ago