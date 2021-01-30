Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Focus on China

Xi stresses implementation of new development philosophy in next five years

Published

BEIJING, China Jan 29 – Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start for China’s development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Xi made the remarks on Thursday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The new development philosophy is a systematic theoretical system, which answers a series of theoretical and practical questions about the purpose, motivation, mode and path of development, Xi said.

It also clarifies major political issues including the Party’s political stand, value orientation and the mode and path for development, Xi noted.

The year 2021 marks the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan and also the centenary of the CPC.

It is of vital importance for China to ensure sound economic and social development this year at the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Xi said.

Xi urged coordinated actions of the Party and the country as a whole for implementing the new development philosophy in a holistic manner, requiring efforts to pursue innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.

Having entered a new stage of development, China must pay greater attention to the pursuit of common prosperity, as required for the comprehensive implementation of the new development philosophy, Xi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Xi demanded further steps to address the regional gap, the gap between urban and rural areas and the income gap, improve people’s well-being, meet the needs of rural areas, primary organizations, underdeveloped areas and disadvantaged groups, and promote social fairness and justice.

Xi stressed that deepening reform in every field shall be guided by the new development philosophy and institutional guarantees must be provided for the full and accurate implementation of the philosophy via reform.

Highlighting strengthened forward-looking thinking, overall and strategic planning, and holistic development, Xi emphasized the need to uphold a systematic approach in implementing the new development philosophy, calling for efforts to coordinate internal and international imperatives, as well as the five-sphere integrated plan and the four-pronged comprehensive strategy.

Xi also called for balancing COVID-19 containment and social and economic development to prevent any sizable importation or resurgence of the epidemic.

Stressing the need to ensure both development and security, Xi also urged contingency planning for “black swan” and “gray rhino” events to boost the security of China’s development.

The comprehensive implementation of the new development philosophy is both a prerequisite for China’s economic and social development and a political requirement of great significance, said Xi.

It is imperative for officials at all levels, especially those in senior positions, to constantly improve their political judgment, understanding and execution and to act in accordance with the guiding principles of the CPC Central Committee in formulating and implementing major policies.

Calling for a strong sense of responsibility, Xi urged Party organizations and officials at all levels to address problems in a timely manner and refrain from being indifferent or shirking their duties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Uhuru takes on Ruto and hustler narrative in meeting with Mt Kenya leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30- President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at the hustlers’ movement, an amorphous political group allied to his Deputy President William...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

China’s consumer spending to fully recover from COVID-19 fallout

BEIJING, China Jan 30 – China’s consumer market is expected to show a recovery growth trend this year, as various policies to expand domestic...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kibicho gets gag orders against Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30- Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho has obtained court orders barring former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from defaming or linking...

2 hours ago

BBI

Over 5,000 Mt Kenya leaders resolve to campaign for BBI as Uhuru dismisses hustler-dynasty talk

Kenyatta said those pushing for the narrative were selfish leaders out to confuse Kenyans

3 hours ago

Kenya

ICC frees Kenyan lawyer Gicheru on sh 1mn bond

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30-The International Criminal Court on Friday freed Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness tampering charges on a Sh1 million...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

The UK can do more to strengthen Security relations with Kenya

Kenya and the United Kingdom continue to partner in key security cooperation programs exhibiting the two countries’ commitment in strengthening long-term diplomatic ties. For...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

EU backs off jab threat in Britain row as WHO warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’

Brussels, Belgium, Jan 29 – The European Union on Friday backtracked on a threat to restrict exports of coronavirus shots to Northern Ireland in...

7 hours ago

World

High Court bars Mwilu from occupying DCJ seat and acting as CJ pending case

The orders were issued by Justice P.J Otieno in Meru, following an application by a petitioner who argues that she can't continue holding office...

19 hours ago