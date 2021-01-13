Wiper to field Muthama’s ex-wife in Machakos senatorial race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The Wiper Democratic Movement Party on Wednesday unveiled former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama’s estranged wife, Agnes Kavindu, as its flag bearer in the Machakos Senatorial by-election slated for March 18.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the party settled on Kavindu after consultations with other party members affirming that she is the right candidate with the right vision and leadership qualities which Machakos County needs.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this movement does not believe in wrecking families. Kavindu’s nomination is based on merit and good leadership skills that she has displayed before. We believe this Movement will form the next government and I have no doubt that Agnes will be the next Senator of Machakos County. I call on all leaders to ensure she wins by supporting and campaigning for her,” Kalonzo said.

He also lashed out at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party chaired by Muthama and which associated with Deputy President William Ruto, saying Wiper would defeat the outfit’s candidate should the party join the race.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 11, 2020.

While accepting the nomination, Kavindu exuded confidence that she will win in the mini-poll and promised to work together with other leaders regardless of their political affiliations for the benefit of the people of Machakos.

“My nomination is a clear indication that you do not have to be nominated because you come from a certain area or because you share the same constituency with the party leader. I will deliver this seat, do my best to unite the people of machakos and continue with the good work that my brother Kabaka left,” Kavindu said.

Kavindu vied for Machakos Women Representative seat in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost to Joyce Kamene who vied on Wiper Party .

She will be contesting for the seat that has also attracted the interest of Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Party led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

MCC has unveiled former Water Minister John Katuku as its candidate.

The Wiper Party also unveiled Sebastian Muli as its candidate for the Kitise Kithuki ward by-election after the seat was left vacant following resignation of Kevin Mutuku.