Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
China has pledged to cooperate with the WHO in an open, transparent, and responsible manner. Photo/Xinhua.

Capital Health

WHO study of virus origins should not be politicized

Adhere Cavince

Published

A team of experts from the World Health Organization have commenced their study mission in the Chinese City of Wuhan, in a bid to gain better understanding of the possible origins and best control measures of the Covid-19 disease causing coronavirus. In order to produce an objective, scientific and universally acceptable results, the WHO assignment should not be politicized.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic that was first reported in Wuhan, a number of conspiracy theories have been advancedby both state and none state actors particularly with regards to where the virus came from. Speculations by some US officials that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan as well as sentiments that the virus was engineered have all been ruled out by international experts.

The second concern has revolved around naming of the virus. Despite the guidance from the WHO against use of names that could stigmatize countries or groups of people, some individuals and institutions, including a section of international media,continue to tag China in the virus’ name. This has unfortunately resulted in xenophobic expressions against Chinese nationals and individuals of Asian origin. Such profiling stands on the way of global unity and cooperation against the pandemic.

Thirdly, name-calling and criticizing responses by other countries have strained relations particularly between the United States and China. Certainly, every country has had its challenges dealing with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the control measures taken by different countries have also pointed to varying success rates. What is important is the capacity and willingness of countries to learn from each other in terms of epidemics control and afford respective populations respite from the pandemic vagaries.

The decision of the new US President Joe Biden to ban use of phrases such as “Chinese coronavirus,” “China virus” or “Wuhan flu” by government officials, is a step in the right direction. It will significantly blunt the nefarious actions of the Trump administration such as referencing the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin.  

All these three issues will be closely followed in the activities of the WHO team in Wuhan. Both China and the rest of the world should actively seek a scientific outcome from the experts’ mission. Since arriving in Wuhan, the experts have voiced satisfaction with the level of facilitation by Chinese authorities. Guided by facts, impartiality and the need to foster greater human good, the WHO team should not be distracted by voices antithetical to their study objectives.

As efforts are harnessed to better understand the origins of the virus, there is even a more pressing need to shorten the Covid-19 vaccines’ wait for billions of people around the world. Vaccines represent the safest and most sustainable way of reversing the impacts of the pandemic; yet a new form of commodity nationalism is threatening to block access by developing countries.

The WHO has warned that hoarding of vaccines could deny the world another opportunity to bring the pandemic under control. While it is now clear that the cost of vaccinating the world is lower than the cost of lockdowns and other preventive measures, up to 95% of the vaccines already administered have gone to just 10 countries, according to the world health watchdog. Some rich countries have bought four times more vaccines while poor economies cannot vaccinate even their most vulnerable including healthcare workers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is important for the developed economies to be considerate in their appetite for the commodities; and within their capabilities, assist other countries to acquire Cocid-19 vaccines. Politicizing the production, purchase and distribution of the commodities is another trap the world should collectively eschew.     

The writer is a scholar of international relations. Twitter: @Cavinceworld

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

More than 4,000 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 31 – Police detained more than 4,000 people across Russia and blocked off the centre of Moscow Sunday in a...

2 mins ago

BBI

Take charge of your future, Uhuru tells the youth

SAGANA, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the youth to take charge of their future as he rallied them to support...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

COVID kills 8 more in Kenya as cases decline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31– The latest COVID-19 statistics show that eight more patients have succumbed to coronavirus disease raising virus fatalities in the country...

3 hours ago

World

India’s Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

New Delhi, India, Jan 31 – India will push on with sweeping agriculture reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, as he criticised last...

3 hours ago

BBI

Ruto: no one owes me a political debt

NAROK, Kenya Jan 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has said no one has his political debt. He said the only debt he has...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

US condemns Russia’s ‘harsh’ tactics against protesters

Washington, United States, Jan 31 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned Russian authorities for their “harsh” response to protests across...

3 hours ago

World

U.S. experts call for getting U.S.-China ties back on track

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — In areas ranging from trade and investment to people-to-people exchanges, the China-U.S. relationship is at a low point rarely...

5 hours ago

World

India’s Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

New Delhi, India, Jan 31 – India will push on with sweeping agriculture reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, as he criticised last week’s...

5 hours ago