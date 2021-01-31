WHO study of virus origins should not be politicized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A team of experts from the World Health Organization have commenced their study mission in the Chinese City of Wuhan, in a bid to gain better understanding of the possible origins and best control measures of the Covid-19 disease causing coronavirus. In order to produce an objective, scientific and universally acceptable results, the WHO assignment should not be politicized.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic that was first reported in Wuhan, a number of conspiracy theories have been advancedby both state and none state actors particularly with regards to where the virus came from. Speculations by some US officials that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan as well as sentiments that the virus was engineered have all been ruled out by international experts.

The second concern has revolved around naming of the virus. Despite the guidance from the WHO against use of names that could stigmatize countries or groups of people, some individuals and institutions, including a section of international media,continue to tag China in the virus’ name. This has unfortunately resulted in xenophobic expressions against Chinese nationals and individuals of Asian origin. Such profiling stands on the way of global unity and cooperation against the pandemic.

Thirdly, name-calling and criticizing responses by other countries have strained relations particularly between the United States and China. Certainly, every country has had its challenges dealing with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the control measures taken by different countries have also pointed to varying success rates. What is important is the capacity and willingness of countries to learn from each other in terms of epidemics control and afford respective populations respite from the pandemic vagaries.

The decision of the new US President Joe Biden to ban use of phrases such as “Chinese coronavirus,” “China virus” or “Wuhan flu” by government officials, is a step in the right direction. It will significantly blunt the nefarious actions of the Trump administration such as referencing the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin.

All these three issues will be closely followed in the activities of the WHO team in Wuhan. Both China and the rest of the world should actively seek a scientific outcome from the experts’ mission. Since arriving in Wuhan, the experts have voiced satisfaction with the level of facilitation by Chinese authorities. Guided by facts, impartiality and the need to foster greater human good, the WHO team should not be distracted by voices antithetical to their study objectives.

As efforts are harnessed to better understand the origins of the virus, there is even a more pressing need to shorten the Covid-19 vaccines’ wait for billions of people around the world. Vaccines represent the safest and most sustainable way of reversing the impacts of the pandemic; yet a new form of commodity nationalism is threatening to block access by developing countries.

The WHO has warned that hoarding of vaccines could deny the world another opportunity to bring the pandemic under control. While it is now clear that the cost of vaccinating the world is lower than the cost of lockdowns and other preventive measures, up to 95% of the vaccines already administered have gone to just 10 countries, according to the world health watchdog. Some rich countries have bought four times more vaccines while poor economies cannot vaccinate even their most vulnerable including healthcare workers.

It is important for the developed economies to be considerate in their appetite for the commodities; and within their capabilities, assist other countries to acquire Cocid-19 vaccines. Politicizing the production, purchase and distribution of the commodities is another trap the world should collectively eschew.

The writer is a scholar of international relations. Twitter: @Cavinceworld