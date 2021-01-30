Weaponizing people against others limits the democratic space

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“And our homeland of Kenya, Heritage of splendour, Firm may we stand to defend,” this is a line from our national anthem and I am wondering if anyone is listening to our national anthem. The level of intolerance amongst the political class and cheering towards limiting the civic space by a few in the country is unimaginable.

The level at which we are easily ready to use misinformation and propaganda to cause tension and spread hatred by way of influencing the national narrative is concerning. It’s important that we accommodate each other, allow people to enjoy their freedom of expression and right to association freely and respectful, than engage in activities that will negate the level of respect for human rights we had achieved.

Looking at the venom by Kenyans online, who are not necessarily journalists or traditional media is something analysts need to explore and show Kenyans if the existing peace in the country is genuine. While previously, and more specifically following the 2007 post- election violence, media was said to have contributed to violence – by the way they covered the elections-related issues-this time round- media is being said to have been muted – thus did not incite people to violence.

If not cautious and refer to our history with elections related tensions, we will be heading towards the brink of the precipice. We must be worried, very worried how we are conducting ourselves towards promoting and protecting the civic space in this country.

Political extremism is building up across the country, and political leaders across parties and movements are throwing salvos at each other while Kenyans as they gradually become emotionally charged are cheering on. While the ongoing political processes are healthy and within the democratic realm, caution is necessary especially looking at the history of our country. The politics of its either me or you looks outdated and unsuitable to Kenya. How is the current political goodwill favoring development for Kenyans including implementation of the remaining bits of the Constitution?

Kenyans are cheering on, without caring about the outcome of the polarization. Pundits are allover the place pushing the extreme narrative, and whether it will become violent or not seem not to bother anybody. The cheering crowds are growing in numbers, and blindly following their political masters at the risk of pushing the country to the edges.

As we work on emerging the cheering of the political feuds in the country and creating a stage for violent extremism on the political front, other people including public officers and civil servants, the private sector, religious leaders and professionals are being drawn into the cast.

How will critical national issues such as enactment of the electoral laws that remained incomplete including the campaign financing, now the boundaries demarcation and related happen in such a polarized environment?

A nation easily breaks into anarchy, when extreme positions are taken on national issues, and the general public loses patience and direction, and start vomiting such dangerous and poisonous words as currently being spewed online and via the media.

It is interesting that extremism is not for illiterates and average Kenyans- extremism in Kenya is an elite problem. It’s the elites who are extremists to the tilt in this country-the words and expressions on the online forums are dangerous- and are being peddled by the elites who can access and use the forums.

We must guard against the erosion of the civic space in the country right from the village to the national level, by allowing and facilitating people involvement in national conversations, allowing people share their ideas respectfully and associate with the people thy feel confortable to; without any threats, intimidation or compulsion. Weaponizing people against others or ideas coming from others is a bit primitive and will be counter productive. We must protect the gains already made in securing the protection of human rights, especially of the vulnerable groups in the country.

This is the time the media and civil society must come out of their comfort zones and business thinking and ask hard questions to our political leaders, who seem hell-bent in dragging us back to the dark days. Unlike the media that currently enjoy some latitude in terms of operating space, the government should seriously think about allowing civil society to play a bigger role in national matters without fear, by operationalizing the Public Benefits Organizations Act. CSOs are legitimate oragnizations and players in the national affairs of the country. Granted, they would greatly supplement government efforts in civic education and national mobilization towards having a peaceful country.

The author is the Deputy CEO at the Medi Council of Kenya