Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
New Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora (right) and Kisii Governor James Ongwae who will deputise him.

County News

Wambora takes over from Oparanya with pledge to strengthen devolution

Wambora was named new chair following elections held on Friday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora is the new chairman of the Council of Governors, taking over from Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya.

Wambora was named new chair following elections held on Friday. He will be deputised by Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

“I will spearhead negotiations to ensure adequate resourcing to County Governments to at least 35 percent of the national revenue. I will be doing a lot of consultations with my colleagues, the National Government and partners. As they say, if you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together,” said Wambora in his inaugural speech.

Politics of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta that culminated to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Kieleweke versus Tanga Tanga factions played out in the election.

Wambora said he will use servant leadership style where consultations and cooperation among all stakeholders are prioritized for the benefit of the devolved units.

Wambora has been described as a political survivor since he became the first governor to be impeached in 2014 after the Embu County Assembly accused him of embezzling Sh32.3 million.

He was impeached by the County Assembly a record four times in 2014 but challenged the decisions each time in court and won.

Prior to the new appointment, Wambora was the Chairperson of the Trade committee at the council.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His predecessor urged him to always ensure the council remains strong so as to entrench devolution in the country.

“Both levels of government have failed Kenyans and therefore the council affirms that it will continue to support oversight spearheading to rid Kenyans of corruption and unethical practices. Corrupt individuals should be named, shamed and prosecuted,” Oparanya said.   

The new CoG vice Chairperson James Ongwae said he will offer his support to the Chairperson and ensure that the Council caters for the needs of all Kenyans.

“I promise I will remain a deputy, I will support my chair and ensure that service delivery to the people of Kenya is smooth and the promises made are followed,” said Ongwae who has been Ongwae has been heading the Human Resources, Labour and Social Welfare Committee.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos was elected as the Council Whip.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

High Court bars Mwilu from occupying DCJ seat and acting as CJ pending case

The orders were issued by Justice P.J Otieno in Meru, following an application by a petitioner who argues that she can't continue holding office...

57 mins ago

World

DR Congo PM resigns, allowing president to name own premier

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 29 – DR Congo’s prime minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba resigned on Friday, the presidency said, a move enabling...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Xi urges global efforts to fight pandemic, share development opportunities

BEIJING, China Jan 29 (Xinhua) — The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has not impeded but intensified the diplomatic efforts made by Chinese President...

4 hours ago

World

China will no longer recognize UK-issued BNO passport

The decision was made after the British government announced that it will begin accepting citizenship applications for BNO-eligible Hong Kong residents starting from Sunday.

4 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru wins the heart of Mt kenya MCAs to pass BBI bill

Uhuru assured MCAs that he will push for the approval of their Sh2 million car grant.

4 hours ago

Capital Health

1 million Kenya health workers to get COVID-19 jab from February

16 million Kenyans will be vaccinated in the country by end of next year.

5 hours ago

Capital Health

141 new COVID cases in Kenya as govt rolls out vaccine plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29-The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 5,644 analyzed, raising the total...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Police HQs deny rights violations in Kapedo security operation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The National Police Service has denied accusations of violating human rights in the ongoing security operation in Kapedo. A...

8 hours ago