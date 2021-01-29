Wambora takes over from Oparanya with pledge to strengthen devolution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora is the new chairman of the Council of Governors, taking over from Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya.

Wambora was named new chair following elections held on Friday. He will be deputised by Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

“I will spearhead negotiations to ensure adequate resourcing to County Governments to at least 35 percent of the national revenue. I will be doing a lot of consultations with my colleagues, the National Government and partners. As they say, if you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together,” said Wambora in his inaugural speech.

Politics of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta that culminated to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Kieleweke versus Tanga Tanga factions played out in the election.

Wambora said he will use servant leadership style where consultations and cooperation among all stakeholders are prioritized for the benefit of the devolved units.

Wambora has been described as a political survivor since he became the first governor to be impeached in 2014 after the Embu County Assembly accused him of embezzling Sh32.3 million.

He was impeached by the County Assembly a record four times in 2014 but challenged the decisions each time in court and won.

Prior to the new appointment, Wambora was the Chairperson of the Trade committee at the council.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His predecessor urged him to always ensure the council remains strong so as to entrench devolution in the country.

“Both levels of government have failed Kenyans and therefore the council affirms that it will continue to support oversight spearheading to rid Kenyans of corruption and unethical practices. Corrupt individuals should be named, shamed and prosecuted,” Oparanya said.

The new CoG vice Chairperson James Ongwae said he will offer his support to the Chairperson and ensure that the Council caters for the needs of all Kenyans.

“I promise I will remain a deputy, I will support my chair and ensure that service delivery to the people of Kenya is smooth and the promises made are followed,” said Ongwae who has been Ongwae has been heading the Human Resources, Labour and Social Welfare Committee.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos was elected as the Council Whip.