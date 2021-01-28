Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Governor Mumbi Waiguru/FILE/KIRINYAGA COUNTY PRESS

Kenya

Waiguru listed among exemplary leaders by Ex-Liberian President Sirleaf’s foundation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is among 15 African women who have been recognized by a foundation of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for exemplary leadership in their work.

From Kenya, Waiguru is listed alongside Umar Omar, a humanitarian, Community Development Strategist and Gubernatorial Candidate.

Waiguru is part of the  second cohort of accomplished African women who will join  the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Presidential Center for Women and Leadership – Amujae Initiative which seeks to  prepare women to excel in the highest echelons of public leadership, and to bring other women along.

Waiguru has expressed joy having been selected from ‘ a long list of accomplished women leaders from across the continent’ saying its both a great encouragement to formenting of hope in quest of gender equality.

“I also reiterate my commitment to passing on the knowledge and skills I will acquire to other women so we can together secure more equal female representation at critical decision tables, thereby influencing the trajectory of the African continent towards our shared ultimate destiny,” she said.

Sirleaf Johnson, who is the first woman democratically elected President in Africa lauded the women noting that they already achieved tremendous success over the course of their careers, and they have the drive and the talent to reach even greater heights.

“We are delighted to welcome the 2021 cohort of Amujae Leaders.They join the initiative at a moment when women’s leadership is more important than ever before, as countries across our continent grapple with building back stronger after COVID-19,” she said.

EJS Center Executive Director, Dr. Ophelia Weeks, on her part noted that the initiative aims at forging a lasting bond that will not only help the leaders advance in their individual pursuits but also create a step change in women’s public leadership across the continent. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Over the course of this past year, I have seen how the inaugural cohort of Amujae has come together. I am so pleased that this network continues to grow and flourish, and I look forward to seeing what the new cohort of Amujae Leaders will achieve,” she said.

Waiguru was recognized alongside South Sudan Activist and Refugee Advocate Susan Grace Duku, Dagmawit Moges Bekele, Minister of Transport, Member of House of People’s Representatives of Ethiopia, Ethiopia, Ghada Labib, Deputy Minister, Communications and Information Technology Expert , Egypt , Angèle Makombo, Political Advisor, Party Leader, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) among others.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russia detains Navalny allies after apartment raids

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 28 – Several allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were taken into custody early on Thursday after police raided...

3 mins ago

Kenya

KUPPET wants boarding schools abolished over increased indiscipline among learners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28- The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) now wants the Ministry of Education to consider abolishing boarding schools...

31 mins ago

Headlines

Google unveils Sh1.1bn grant to support Kenya’s post-COVID-19 recovery

Google has also announced several other investments for Kenya.

50 mins ago

Capital Health

Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, SAfrica virus mutations

Paris, France, Jan 28 – The vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to retain its effectiveness against coronavirus mutations in worrying new variants...

3 hours ago

Africa

Don’t blame us for your internal woes, Kenya tells Somalia

An IGAD report has concluded that Somalia was not justified to severe links with Kenya in December 2020.

4 hours ago

World

Singapore launches new self-driving bus trial

Singapore, Singapore, Jan 28 – Singapore has moved a step closer to a driverless public transport network with the launch of a new trial...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya on track to meet its family planning goal for modern contraceptive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Despite the threat of COVID-19, the family planning community has broken through barriers to transform the lives of women...

6 hours ago

County News

No foul play in late Senator Kabaka’s death as lover freed

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – Detectives have concluded that there was no foul play in the death of former Machakos Senator Bonface Kabaka. This...

6 hours ago