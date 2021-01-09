Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The US Embassy in Nairobi/FILE/AFP

Kenya

US Embassy in Nairobi terms Capitol Building invasion an act of terror

The embassy further affirmed that the United States will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20 after lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives went on to certify Biden’s Electoral College win.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi has condemned Capitol Building protests by President Donald Trump supporters on Thursday which disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes by the Congress.

The embassy, through a statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday, termed the rioters as criminals who committed acts of terror against democracy.

While acknowledging that an overwhelming majority of those who went into the Congress Building were peaceful protestors, the embassy noted that those who perpetuated criminal acts will be held accountable.

“While the overwhelming majority of those who came to the U.S. Capitol protested peacefully there were criminals who committed violent acts of terror against our democracy. These criminals will be held accountable,” the embassy stated.

The embassy further affirmed that the United States will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20 after lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives went on to certify Biden’s Electoral College win.

“They did not succeed in stopping the Constitutionally mandated count of the Electoral College vote and the United States will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20. Democracy cannot survive without the rule of law,” it added.

The affirmation of Biden’s 306-232 victory over Trump in November essentially closed the door on the unparalleled and deeply controversial effort by Trump and his loyalists to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump immediately released a statement pledging an “orderly transition” but suggesting he would remain in frontline politics, amid speculation that he may run again in 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He, nonetheless said Friday he would not attend his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

DCI agents arrest Nigerian man linked to the murder of a city lawyer

The suspect was found hiding at a city lodging late on Friday night, after hours of dodging the police dragnet.

22 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency implodes

Washington, United States, Jan 8 – President Donald Trump announced Friday he will skip Joe Biden’s inauguration in a final, unrepentant act of division as...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate falls below containment threshold to stand at 3.6pc

The Ministry of Health reported 221 new cases from a sample size of 6,190 tested within 24 hours lapsing on Friday.

16 hours ago

Africa

Migrant crossings down 13% in 2020 due to Covid: EU

Warsaw, Poland, Jan 8 – The number of illegal border crossings into the European Union fell by 13 percent to around 124,000 last year, the...

17 hours ago

Africa

Uganda wraps up violent and chaotic election campaign

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 8 – Uganda is bracing for a charged vote next week after a campaign mired in disarray and violence, with President...

18 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia army says 4 key members of Tigray party killed

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan 8 – The Ethiopian army says it has killed four senior members of the Tigray region’s ruling party targeted in a...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Singapore jails woman for lying to coronavirus contact tracers

Singapore, Singapore, Jan 8 – A Singaporean woman was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday for hiding her meetings with a male friend...

18 hours ago

County News

DP Ruto-leaning UDA Party hands Bishop Wanjiru ticket for City Hall race

UDA rebranded from the Party of Development and Reform (PDR) which is currently in a coalition with the governing Jubilee Party.

19 hours ago