US Embassy in Nairobi terms Capitol Building invasion an act of terror

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi has condemned Capitol Building protests by President Donald Trump supporters on Thursday which disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes by the Congress.

The embassy, through a statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday, termed the rioters as criminals who committed acts of terror against democracy.

While acknowledging that an overwhelming majority of those who went into the Congress Building were peaceful protestors, the embassy noted that those who perpetuated criminal acts will be held accountable.

“While the overwhelming majority of those who came to the U.S. Capitol protested peacefully there were criminals who committed violent acts of terror against our democracy. These criminals will be held accountable,” the embassy stated.

The embassy further affirmed that the United States will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20 after lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives went on to certify Biden’s Electoral College win.

“They did not succeed in stopping the Constitutionally mandated count of the Electoral College vote and the United States will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20. Democracy cannot survive without the rule of law,” it added.

The affirmation of Biden’s 306-232 victory over Trump in November essentially closed the door on the unparalleled and deeply controversial effort by Trump and his loyalists to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump immediately released a statement pledging an “orderly transition” but suggesting he would remain in frontline politics, amid speculation that he may run again in 2024.

He, nonetheless said Friday he would not attend his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.