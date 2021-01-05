Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A protestor in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August after the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake.

World

US city on edge ahead of decision on officer who shot black man

Published

Washington, United States, Jan 5 – Officials called in the National Guard Tuesday as Kenosha, Wisconsin girded for possible violence ahead of announcing whether a white police officer will be charged over the shooting of African American Jacob Blake.The shooting of the 29-year-old on August 23 poured fuel onto nationwide anger over police shootings of Black Americans, sparking several days of violent protests.

Bystander video showed a police officer, Rusten Sheskey, firing several shots into Blake’s back as he tried to get into his car while his three children sat inside.

Blake survived but was left paralyzed, without the use of his legs.

Local prosecutor Michael Gravely is expected to announce the decision on whether to charge the officer, although no time or place has been made public.

On Monday the city council moved to institute emergency powers do deal with any violence and the county sheriff also instituted a state of emergency to be able to maximize resources for public security.

As Kenosha businesses boarded up shopfronts in preparation for possible violence, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered the state’s National Guard to mobilize 500 guardsmen to help Kenosha law enforcement if needed.

The police officers involved in the Blake shooting were suspended from work, but none were arrested or charged at the time.

The shooting sparked three nights of violent protests which culminated on the night of August 25 when, drawn to the city by calls from right-wing militia, a 17 year old carrying an assault rifle, Kyle Rittenhouse, shot dead two protestors and wounded a third.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His arrest brought calm to the city of 100,000, and he was charged with murder. According to local reports, Rittenhouse was expected to plead not guilty in a court appearance Tuesday.

Blake’s case fed into the election battle between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, with Biden offering support for Blake’s family and decrying systemic racism in law enforcement, while Trump expressed support for the police and law and order, and for Rittenhouse.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Germany extends, toughens partial lockdown to end-January

Berlin, Germany, Jan 5 – Germany on Tuesday prolonged and toughened up its partial lockdown with stricter limits on social contacts, as Europe’s top...

49 mins ago

World

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, Jan 5 – Saudi Arabia and its allies have restored full relations with Qatar, Riyadh said Tuesday after a landmark summit,...

2 hours ago

World

Georgians vote in Senate polls set to shape Biden presidency

Atlanta, United States, Jan 5 – Voters headed to the polls for runoff elections in the southern state of Georgia on Tuesday that will...

3 hours ago

World

France vows faster vaccine rollout after criticism

Paris, France, Jan 5 – France promised on Tuesday to speed up Covid vaccinations, but failed to silence critics who accused the government of...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

No spike in COVID-19 cases in Kenya as schools resume

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – There were only 219 COVID-19 cases in Kenya Monday, on the day the country’s schools resumed. Kenya reopened schools...

6 hours ago

County News

Petitioner withdraws case against nomination of Anne Mwenda as Nairobi Deputy Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5- A notice withdrawing a petition against the nomination of Anne Mwenda as the Deputy Governor of Nairobi has been filed...

6 hours ago

World

Virus-hit Italy gripped by political crisis

Rome, Italy, Jan 5 – Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has more than enough on his plate as he deals with a raging coronavirus...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Clinical officers threaten fresh strike in row with Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has given Governors until Friday to sign and start implementing the return...

7 hours ago