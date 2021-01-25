Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
During the meeting Wallace (left) co-chaired with CS Matiangi (right) under the third UK-Kenya Security Dialogue, the duo signed a pact to strengthen partnerships in pursuit of more stable region/CFM - Sam Wanjohi

Africa

UK-Kenya commit to joint approach to regional security challenges

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance coordination and collaboration in tackling Al Shabaab and demonstrating joint leadership on security challenges of international significance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – United Kingdom Defence Secretary Wallace has committed to a joint approach to regional security challenges during a high-level meeting with Kenya Internal Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi at the start of his two-day visit to Kenya.

During the meeting he co-chaired with CS Matiangi under the third UK-Kenya Security Dialogue, the duo signed a pact to strengthen partnerships in pursuit of more stable region.

The UK Defence Secretary said the refreshed UK-Kenya Security Compact will allow the two governments to further deepen their relationship and tackle regional defence issues as ever closer partners.

“Kenya is a standard-bearer in this region for shared values with the United Kingdom, rule of law, democracy and security, its important that friends and allies support you in the task ahead, that when we face the common threat of Al shabaab, we work together to defeat that both there in Kenya, United Kingdom, International community and through the United Nations Mission in Somalia,” Wallace said.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance coordination and collaboration in tackling Al Shabaab and demonstrating joint leadership on security challenges of international significance.

“The evolution of the Compact is testament to the responsiveness of our bilateral partnership, as we adapt to the changing nature of threats, in working together for the security of our two countries, East Africa and the wider world,” the UK Defence Secretary added.

Matiangi, on his part, noted that the Security Compact will see both countries strengthen their capacity to respond to various facets of global security challenges in a more formidable manner.

“Kenya has been on the forefront of the global war against terror and it is partnerships like these that make a difference, and the world a safer place to be in, this Security Compact will see both countries strengthen their capacity to respond to various facets of global security challenges in a more formidable manner. I look forward to working closely with the UK in achieving this goal.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matiang’i he discussed with the visiting minister areas of priority for the two nations and how the respective governments will work together to address peacebuilding, counter-terrorism and help strengthen resilience in face of climate change.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Cyclone Eloise leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambique

Maputo, Mozambique, Jan 25 – A tropical cyclone that hit central Mozambique this weekend has displaced thousands of people and caused severe flooding in...

44 mins ago

County News

Govt to declare Kapedo a Special Security Zone in impending gazette notice

Matiangi, who spoke after holding high-level talks with United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the government is committed to eliminating the recurring attacks...

47 mins ago

World

Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead, one still missing

Beijing, China, Jan 25 – Chinese rescue workers have found the bodies of nine more miners after an explosion a fortnight ago, local officials...

2 hours ago

County News

IG Mutyambai confident of success in Kapedo operation

A heavy contingent of security officers has been deployed to the region to flush out armed gangs who have been terrorizing the locals in...

4 hours ago

County News

Sang charged afresh over 2020 tea estate raid after charge sheet review

He was charged with malicious damage to property of Kibware tea estate and incitement to violence by mobilizing locals to storm the tea farm.

6 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial

Washington, United States, Jan 25 – US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to send the Senate a single article of impeachment Monday accusing Donald...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Raila says factionalism in Jubilee Party derailing development agenda

Raila dismissed as sheer propaganda accusations by Ruto and his allies that he was responsible for derailing government plans.

6 hours ago

business

Minimum tax will enhance equity, inclusivity in tax payment among businesses

The recent years have seen most countries walk a tight rope as they strive to mobilize adequate domestic revenue to fund their development and...

6 hours ago