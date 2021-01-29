Uhuru wins the heart of Mt kenya MCAs to pass BBI bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAGANA, Kenya, Jan 29 – A promise by President Uhuru Kenyatta to push for a Sh2 million car grant warmed the hearts of over 500 Members of County Assemblies drawn from the Mt Kenya region, in return committing to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The Bill was sent to county assemblies last week by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that gave them 3 months to debate and file their report.

With the MCAs now critical in determining the fate of the Bill that was borne out of a peace deal between President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a charm offensive is the only way out to win the vote and that is why the Head of State chose to fly to his backyard to seek the support of the local leaders.

President Kenyatta kicked off a four-day tour of the Mt Kenya region, setting base at the Sagana State lodge where he met MCAs from counties in the region ahead of a major meeting with other elected leaders at the weekend.

“At some point, the MCA’s became jittery when a senior Principal Secretary was speaking,” a source who was in the meeting said, “But the mood changed immediately the President made the commitment to ensure we have a car grant as fast as possible.”

The MCA’s were drawn from Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Laikipia and Nakuru County Assemblies.

President Kenyatta’s pledge effectively unlocked a 2016 deadlock that culminated to empty promises to the MCAs across the country.

The President who rooted for the initiative on the grounds of more funds for the devolution said it was not about the 2020 succession politics.

He told the MCAs to desist the habit of insulting him in public over the succession politics, while accusing him of reneging on a promise to support his Deputy William Ruto when his second and final term ends in 2022.

“Yes, I said ten years for me and ten years for my deputy (William Ruto), but has my term ended?” the President posed. “I brought (the Deputy President) onboard to ensure there is peace in this country. But I wonder why some of you keep on insulting me over Ruto’s candidacy.”

Ruto has been actively campaigning to position himself for the 2022 presidential election, even seeking the support of over 40 MPs from Kenyatta’s backyard, who skipped the Sagana meeting.

The MPs who include Senate Majority Whip said in a letter to the president that they were unhappy with the BBI push, while accusing the Head of State of appearing to force them to support Odinga’s candidature in 2022.

While President Kenyatta insists that BBI is more about resource sharing, Ruto and other leaders opposed to it feel it is all about getting Odinga to ascend to power.

On Friday, the President observed that the current national resource sharing architecture works against populous regions noting that BBI seeks to rectify the imbalance.

He questioned the motive of those opposed to the equal allocation of national resources to all parts of the country and cautioned Kenyans against what he described as “politics of deceit perfected by some leaders.”

“It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure we do justice and not to threaten or insult others. We need to ensure justice and development for those who elected us,” the President said adding that his biggest wish for Kenya is “unity and progress.”

“What I never want to see in our country is bloodshed because of politics and leadership. Since I would never want to see incidents that occurred in 2007, I said it’s better I humble myself for our citizens to live in peace,” the President rallied the County leaders.