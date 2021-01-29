Connect with us

President Kenyatta acknowledges greetings from a section of Mt Kenya leaders when he arrived for a tour of the region on January 29, 2021.

Uhuru says pregnant girls should not be kicked out of school

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to devise mechanisms of re-integrating girls who fell pregnant back to school. 

The president’s directive follows reports that thousands of girls were impregnated during the 9-month COVID-19 break when schools were closed.

“For our children who regrettably fell pregnant during the long break, the President has issued instructions to the Ministry of Education to devise a mechanism for reintegrating them back into the school system,” said Kanze Dena, State House Spokesperson who addressed a media conference at the Sagana State lodge at the beginning of the president’s tour of Central Kenya.

Schools in Kenya re-opened for in-person learning on January 4 following closure in March 2020 when the first covid-19 case was detected in the country.

Dena said President Kenyatta’s tour of Central Kenya was aimed at according him the opportunity to hold meetings with local leaders on developmet, COVID-19 challenges and solutions as well as well as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Dena said the president was also concerned at increased arson cases in schools and warned students involved that action will be taken.

On Thursday Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed school administrators and principals not to admit students expelled from other schools for over indiscipline cases.

Magoha said even court orders will not be used to allow such students back to school adding that the government will protect teachers and public assets.

In recent weeks, several schools have been set on fire and teachers attacked by students, some left with serious injuries.

One such case was reported in Kisii High School where two teachers were stabbed.

