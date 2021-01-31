Uhuru: I owe Kenyans not an Individual

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to clear the air over claims that he does not intend to support his deputy William Ruto to succeed him.

Kenyatta instead said he owes no one a political debt but Kenyans.

Speaking during a meeting with Mt Kenya leaders at the Sagana State Lodge on Saturday, Kenyatta told the region that he will have to negotiate with all presidential candidates if the region does not produce one.

Kenyatta dismissed claims that he had reneged on his promise to Ruto when he supported him for two consecutive elections, instead saying “Many say that we had an agreement with my deputy over my support to him, I want to state that I negotiated with the Kalenjin community and Kikuyu elders as well for us to join forces so no one should blame me over anything.”

He said Mt Kenya residents will negotiate with all tribes over who to support when his term is almost over incase the community has no presidential candidate come 2022.

“I want to say we will convene a similar meeting like this to chart our way forward on who to support, we cannot allow our community to be auctioned” Kenyatta said.



In an apparent reference to his deputy who has been making inroads to the region with some leaders mobilising for him, Kenyatta said “Many of those crisscrossing this region saying that we owe someone support are misguided , infact you should not listen to them since they are selfish leaders out to fill their stomachs we will not do anything without your input.”

He urged Mt Kenya residents and Kenyans at large to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Mt Kenya, he said the BBI process will provide more opportunities and resources.



“For many years residents of this region have been shortchanged on resource allocation but with BBI in place we are assured of everything we need so support it fully” the president said.

He took issue with his deputy saying that he and his brigade are not sincere in their opposition to the document.

More than 7,000 leaders present at the meeting pledges to support the BBI process whose Constitutional Ammendment Bill was sent to counties last week for debate by all the 47 County Assemblies.

Only half of the counties are required to pass it for it to move to Parliament before a referendum set for June.