Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya

Uhuru encourages South Sudan leaders to expedite peace process

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged South Sudan leaders to hasten the implementation of the remaining aspects of the peace agreement signed in Khartoum, Sudan in 2018.

The President singled out the establishment of the legislative assembly and reforms in the security sector as some of the pending areas that require attention as the country returns to stability after years of conflict.

The Head of State spoke Tuesday evening at State House, Nairobi when he hosted US Special Envoy for South Sudan Amb Stuart Symington and his UK counterpart Bob Fairweather who paid him a courtesy call.

The two envoys briefed the President on the South Sudan peace process and thanked Kenya for its leading role in the long search for peace and stability in the young African nation and the region.

Amb Symington, a former US Ambassador to Djibouti, Rwanda and Nigeria, said Kenya’s longstanding support has contributed to the progress made in the journey of returning South Sudan to the road of peace and stability.

He urged the President to continue giving the peace process positive influence by rallying South Sudan leaders to implement the remaining aspects of the Khartoum accord.

On his part, UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Bob Fairweather praised parties to the South Sudan peace pact for taking bold steps to end conflicts and forge a stable, peaceful and progressive nation.

The British diplomat assured the President that the Troika nations of Norway, the US and the UK will continue working closely with Kenya and the region in search of sustainable peace and stability in South Sudan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta assured the two diplomats of Kenya’s continued support for the peace process saying the country will leverage on its UN Security Council membership to assist her young neighbour and the region achieve stability.

The President was joined in the meeting by Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo and the Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua while the special envoys were accompanied by British High Commissioner to Kenya Amb Jane Marriott and Mr Eric Kneedler, the Charge d’ Affaires at the US Embassy in Nairobi.

Separately at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta met former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn who delivered a special message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The former Prime Minister briefed the President on a number of subjects top among them Ethiopia’s internal conflict involving the Federal Government and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), the simmering border conflict with Sudan and the progress made in resolving the regional stand-off over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on River Nile involving Sudan and Egypt.

President Kenyatta expressed concerns about the stability of the region citing several emerging conflicts and assured the visiting Ethiopian leader that Kenya will continue supporting regional efforts to resolve the challenges.

On the Tigray conflict, President Kenyatta welcomed the measures being taken by the Ethiopian Federal Government in addressing the humanitarian situation in the region.

The former Premier was accompanied by Ethiopia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Amb Redwan Hussein and the country’s Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem Tekea in the meeting also attended by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

WHO China mission set to begin as US demands ‘robust’ virus origin probe

Wuhan, China, Jan 28 – World Health Organization experts emerged from quarantine in China Thursday to begin a long-awaited investigation into the origins of...

31 mins ago

County News

No foul play in late Senator Kabaka’s death as lover freed

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – Detectives have concluded that there was no foul play in the death of former Machakos Senator Bonface Kabaka. This...

31 mins ago

County News

Fire razes Garissa County assembly but no casualties

Although there was speculation on social media on the link between the fire and the impending BBI debate, police said the truth can only...

46 mins ago

World

Once-jailed populist Japarov sworn in as Kyrgyz president

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Jan 28 – Populist Sadyr Japarov was sworn in as president of ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan Thursday, completing a remarkable transformation from prisoner to...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

US issues terror alert over anti-government extremists

Washington, United States, Jan 28 – The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert Wednesday, citing the potential threat from domestic...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Bill and Melinda Gates Release 2021 Annual Letter: “The Year Global Health Went Local”

Bill and Melinda also stress that it’s not too early to think about the next pandemic.

4 hours ago

World

Putin says Russia wants better ties with Europe

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 27 – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged better ties between Moscow and the European Union, declaring the Kremlin...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Drama as murder suspect arrested in Kayole after failed suicide attempt

Charles Oluenyi was cornered at a house in a six-storey flat where he had been hiding since Friday when he allegedly killed his former...

15 hours ago