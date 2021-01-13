Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal blamed Republican colleagues for her positive diagnosis

Capital Health

Two US lawmakers test positive for Covid-19 after Capitol riot

Published

WASHINGTON, United States, Jan 13 –Two members of the US Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, with one on Tuesday accusing Republicans of refusing to wear masks and mocking those who did during a riot at the legislature last week.In a tweet, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she had taken a test after being trapped in a secure room with fellow lawmakers, and that she had tested positive.

“Many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack,” Jayapal, who is now self-isolating, she said.

“The duration in the room was multiple hours and several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.”

Hours earlier, fellow Democratic congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said she too had contracted the virus and that she believed she had been exposed to it during last week’s violence.

“She believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots,” her office said in a statement.

Top Congressional doctor Brian Monahan warned lawmakers over the weekend that they could have been exposed to the virus after taking shelter in an isolation room last Wednesday.

Just hours after pro-Trump protestors stormed the US Capitol to demand Congress overturn the November 3 election victory of President-elect Joe Biden, Congressman Jake LaTurner tested positive for the virus.

The US is the world’s hardest-hit country and some 375,000 people have died from the coronavirus — with about 3,000 more dying every day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In her statement following her positive diagnosis, Congresswoman Jayapal said colleagues that refused to wear masks were guilty of “selfish idiocy” and should not be allowed to take their seats in the chamber.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police officer in Turkana kills pub owner over Sh550 beer debt

The officer had been confronted by the bar proprietor, a woman, leading to quarrel that left the officer with an injury on his head...

12 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Washington, United States, Jan 12 – Bolstered by support from his deputy Mike Pence who opposed ousting the US president, Donald Trump denied responsibility...

27 mins ago

Africa

C.African rebels try to sever capital’s vital artery

Garoua-Boulai, Cameroon, Jan 13 – The armoured vehicle stood at Cameroon’s Garoua-Boulai border crossing, the barrel of its machine gun pointing unmistakeably towards the...

42 mins ago

Politics

The three men vying to succeed Merkel

Berlin, Germany, Jan 13 – Germany’s conservative CDU party will pick a new leader on Saturday from three candidates: moderate Armin Laschet, arch-conservative Friedrich...

1 hour ago

World

North Korea’s Kim pledges to strengthen nuclear arsenal

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jan 13-North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen his country’s nuclear arsenal as he delivered his closing address...

2 hours ago

World

‘So much death’: LA hospital reels at center of Covid storm

Los Angeles, United States, Jan 13 – Deep within a South Los Angeles hospital, a row of elderly Hispanic men lay hooked up to...

2 hours ago

World

Activists call for YouTube to dump Trump channel

San Francisco, United States, Jan 13 – An activist group on Tuesday called for YouTube to join other social media platforms in dumping US...

2 hours ago

World

Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Washington, United States, Jan 12 – Billionaire casino magnate and donor to Republican and Jewish causes Sheldon Adelson has died of cancer, his company...

4 hours ago