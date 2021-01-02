Truck driver arrested in transit coffee theft scam

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2- A truck driver who claims to have lost 324 bags of coffee has been arrested as a prime suspect in the scam.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the man had claimed that he was hijacked by three men who commandeered him from Kikopey on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway where he had parked a truck during a dinner stop-over.

He was transporting the coffee to Mombasa from Kampala, Uganda.

“Wangari said that on getting back to the vehicle two and a half hours later, he had found three men already in the driver’s cabin, who forcefully took control of the lorry and threw him out a short distance past the Gilgil weighbridge,” the DCI said.

Detectives said they found the lorry abandoned along Maai Mahiu-Narok road, with only 10 of the 334 bags it was ferrying.

DCI boss George Kinoti said investigations have shown that the driver is an accomplice and will be charged once investigations are completed.

He said detectives are pursuing the driver’s accomplices with the aim of recovering the goods.