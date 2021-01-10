Connect with us

The driver of the ill-fated bus missed the ferry ramp while boarding forcing the bus into the shallow ends of the Indian Ocean/CFM

County News

Tour driver, guide rescued after bus plunged into the ocean at Likoni ferry

The two were coming from the mainland side crossing to the Island.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 10 – There was panic at the Likoni crossing channel on Sunday after a tour bus belonging to Pollman’s Safaris plunged into the Indian Ocean.

The driver of the ill-fated bus missed the ferry ramp while boarding forcing the bus into the shallow ends of the Indian Ocean.

It took the joint efforts of Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) staff and onlookers to pull out the driver and his guide, the only two occupants reported to be onboard the bus at the time it was approaching the ferry ramp.

The two were coming from the mainland side crossing to the Island.

The bus was also pulled to the shores.

KFS was yet to issue a statement on the incident at the time this article was published.

