TIFA projects BBI support at 29pc, ‘No’ camp win at 32pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – A study published by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) on Friday projected support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum at 29 per cent with 32 per cent of Kenyans poised to vote against proposed constitutional amendments.

The findings of the survey conducted between December 8th and 19th also showed that 26 per cent of 1,550 respondents interviewed would not vote.

TIFA projected BBI familiarity nationwide at 15 per cent with 31 per cent of respondents preferring a referendum post-2022 while 12 per cent said they’d prefer it held on Election Day.

BBI support was gauged to highest among Raila Odinga backers at 66 per cent followed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s at 36 per cent. Only 13 per cent of Deputy President William Ruto supporters support BBI.

Among those who would vote ‘No’ include 32 per cent who cited lacking enough information on the BBI proposals and another 20 per cent who believe the BBI is not a priority given that the country is facing economic challenges triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine per cent of the respondents listed increased political tensions and divisions while six per cent cited increased political power for presidency a threat to democracy as the main reasons they’d oppose proposed amendments.

Nineteen percent of those who would vote ‘Yes’ cited the disbursement of more funds to counties while 15 per cent of those surveyed said the creation of Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister positions will lead to more inclusivity.

Forty per cent gave no specific reasons for voting ‘Yes’ while ten per cent cited benefits to youth and the creation of the position of official leader of opposition for runners up in a presidential as the reason they’d support the amendment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Specifically, those who say they know “a great deal” about BBI are far more inclined to vote ‘yes’ than those who say that they know ‘” nothing” about (56% vs. 16%). This means that there is still considerable work that needs to be done by champions of both of yes or no campaigns to win over Kenyans to their side,” the pollster explained.