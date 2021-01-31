Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

BBI

Take charge of your future, Uhuru tells the youth

Published

SAGANA, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the youth to take charge of their future as he rallied them to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Saying the country’s young people have the potential to propel the country to the next level of progress, the President cautioned them against falling prey to politicians dishing out handouts and spreading falsehoods against BBI.

“Come on, be awake and take control of your future because if you don’t, the people who will suffer the most is you and you will not have anyone to blame but yourself.

The Head of State spoke on Sunday at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County where he engaged the youth from Mt Kenya and its neighbouring Counties on issues affecting them.

At the same time, President Kenyatta encouraged the youth to be focused and go for national leadership positions to build on the development momentum the country has gained.

“Brothers and sisters, the country has a bright future. We have laid a solid foundation that has been built on previous foundations. Don’t destroy that foundation in search of false hope. Protect it,” the President told the over 700 young people.

Noting that the youth represent close to 70 percent of the country’s population, President Kenyatta said they deserve more opportunities as proposed in the BBI document.

He asked all leaders to work together and put in place an enabling environment and the right policies to end poverty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President said the proposed reforms contained in the BBI document will fix the constitutional gaps in the 2010 Constitution and provide permanent solutions to the challenges facing the country especially the youth.

He emphasized the need for institutional change and a change of mindset that will enable the youth to be self sufficient and independent.

“There are institutional problems in our country that must be resolved. If we don’t resolve these institutional problems, we are not going to resolve the problem of poverty and we are not going to meet the expectations of our young people. It is not possible,” the President said.

Speaking during the meeting, the youth assured the Head of State that they will stand firm behind him in support of BBI.

They extolled the benefits contained in the proposed changes that include exemption of youthful entrepreneurs from paying taxes for a period of seven years from the moment they register their business.

The youths, who included CAS Zack Kinuthia and Commissioner Wambui Nyutu, also applauded BBI, saying it will help the country to achieve the two thirds gender rule.

“We will market the document to the rest of the youth in the country because it represents our aspirations,” Commissioner Wambui Nyutu said.

Earlier, President Kenyatta made an impromptu inspection visit of the new Kshs 1 billion Chaka Market shortly after attending Sunday Mass at the neighbouring Arch Angel Michael Chaka Catholic Parish.

Speaking to jubilant Chaka Town residents who turned up to receive him, the Head of State said the Shs 1 billion modern market which is 98 percent complete will transform livelihoods in the area by providing a conducive environment for traders to do business and farmers to sell their produce.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

End…

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

More than 3,000 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 31 – Police detained more than 3,000 people across Russia and blocked off the centre of Moscow Sunday in a...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

COVID kills 8 more in Kenya as cases decline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31– The latest COVID-19 statistics show that eight more patients have succumbed to coronavirus disease raising virus fatalities in the country...

2 hours ago

World

India’s Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

New Delhi, India, Jan 31 – India will push on with sweeping agriculture reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, as he criticised last...

2 hours ago

BBI

Ruto: no one owes me a political debt

NAROK, Kenya Jan 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has said no one has his political debt. He said the only debt he has...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

US condemns Russia’s ‘harsh’ tactics against protesters

Washington, United States, Jan 31 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned Russian authorities for their “harsh” response to protests across...

3 hours ago

World

U.S. experts call for getting U.S.-China ties back on track

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — In areas ranging from trade and investment to people-to-people exchanges, the China-U.S. relationship is at a low point rarely...

4 hours ago

World

India’s Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

New Delhi, India, Jan 31 – India will push on with sweeping agriculture reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, as he criticised last week’s...

4 hours ago

World

Peace in troubled Libya brings back traditional weavers

Tawergha, Libya, Jan 31 – In front of a bundle of palm fronds, Halima Mohamad squats down to weave in an abandoned school in...

6 hours ago