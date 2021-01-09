Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Detectives Saturday confirmed arresting the couple's son, a university student, who suspiciously went missing following the killings/CFM

County News

Son to Kiambu couple killed alongside 3 children arrested as DCI probes homicide

The mutilated bodies of the couple and their three children were found in their Karuri village home, 48 hours after their farm worker was killed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Was the recent killings of a five member family in Kiambu County sanctioned by their own blood?

What is the motive and why has the deceased couple’s son labeled his slain parents as satanic and killers?

These are some of the questions homicide detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are grappling to find answers, for a mystery that has left a country shocked to be resolved.

Detectives Saturday confirmed arresting the couple’s son, a university student, who suspiciously went missing following the killings.

While it was initially believed he was in school, his phone signal was tracked to multiple places and at some point, in Naivasha, within Nakuru County.

“He was in Thika at some point and later Kabete,” a senior detective privy to the ongoing murder probe told Capital News.

The mutilated bodies of the couple and their three children were found in their Karuri village home, 48 hours after their farm worker was killed.

Njoroge Warunge, was a nurse based in the United States and had visited his family over the festive season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His wife Anne was a nurse based in Kiambu.

Warunge was slit on his neck and had 34 stab wounds.

“It was a horrible seen,” another detective who visited the scene, said.

The family is said to have lost other relatives in equally suspicious circumstances.

“We want to revisit them and see whether we can get answers to this mystery,” Kiambu Police boss Ali Nuno said in a phone interview with Capital News.

At least five suspects belived to have aided in the crime are being pursued over the killings.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Cameroon separatists kill six at army post: government

Douala, Cameroon, Jan 9 – Separatist fighters in Cameroon killed six people in a raid on an army post in the troubled English-speaking Northwest province,...

7 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

Twitter permanently suspends Trump as presidency crumbles

Washington, United States, Jan 9 – President Donald Trump, already facing mounting calls to step down or risk impeachment, suffered further ignominy Friday when Twitter...

29 mins ago

BBI

IEBC says 544,624 records captured in ongoing BBI signature verification

Chebukati said the data capture exercise which commenced on December 31 involves converting handwritten data into soft copy format to enable comparison with the...

49 mins ago

business

IMF lowers China growth forecast to 7.9% for 2021

Beijing, China, Jan 9 – The International Monetary Fund on Friday lowered its 2021 growth forecast for China to 7.9 percent, following a year of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

US Embassy in Nairobi terms Capitol Building invasion an act of terror

The embassy further affirmed that the United States will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20 after lawmakers in the Senate and...

4 hours ago

County News

DCI agents arrest Nigerian man linked to the murder of a city lawyer

The suspect was found hiding at a city lodging late on Friday night, after hours of dodging the police dragnet.

4 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency implodes

Washington, United States, Jan 8 – President Donald Trump announced Friday he will skip Joe Biden’s inauguration in a final, unrepentant act of division as...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate falls below containment threshold to stand at 3.6pc

The Ministry of Health reported 221 new cases from a sample size of 6,190 tested within 24 hours lapsing on Friday.

20 hours ago