Capital News
Magistrate Everylne Olwande when she took oath as JSC Commissioner.

Kenya

Senior Principal Magistrate Evelyn Olwande joins JSC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27- Limuru Senior Principal Magistrate Everlyn Olwande has officially become a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after taking oath at a ceremony presided over by acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Speaking at the Supreme Court, Olwande vowed to ensure that she plays her role with integrity and ensure that the Commission upholds and protects the independence of the Judiciary for the benefit of Kenyan people.

“The Judiciary places a very integral role. In every Democratic State, it is the Judiciary that holds together the fabric that creates a Nation. Under the Constitution of Kenya, the JSC is given the mandate to protect and promote the independence of this institution. I am committed to that,” Olwande said.

She replaces Emily Ominde at the powerful 11-member Judicial Service Commission.

The Commission appoints judges (except for the CJ and DCJ), handles complaints about judges’ and can initiate their removal.

She won after being voted in as the best candidate in an election held on December 5 last year.

She is the Vice President of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA).

 Olwande is also a member of the International Commission of Justices (ICJ) and the International Association of Women Judges-Kenya.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu assured Olwande of her support urging her to serve well for the benefit of making the institution better and avoid distractions from any internal or external forces

“I am praying that you will always remember what you chose to say today and that you will not find roadblocks on your path as you discharge your duties as a commissioner. I am here to guide and give you support as your elder,” Mwilu said.

Attorney General Paul Kihara who was also present at the swearing-in ceremony said Olwande has joined JSC at a critical time when it’s in the process of recruiting a new Chief Justice and called on her to be impartial during the whole process

“Do not be led by self interests or the interests of others who may seek to influence you against the will of God or against your conscience. Let your tenure be the one that distinguishes you as a Commissioner and a woman of integrity,” Kihara urged.

JSC has already embarked on the process of recruiting a Chief Justice to replace David Maraga who retired early this month.

