Sang charged afresh over 2020 tea estate raid after charge sheet review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 25 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was on Monday charged afresh over the destruction of a tea farm in 2020 after the Public Prosecutor’s office reviewed his charge sheet.

He was charged with malicious damage to property of Kibwari tea estate and incitement to violence by mobilizing locals to storm the tea farm.

The prosecutor also told the court the locals who stormed the farm assaulted Jonah Kemboi, a farm manager, and caused injury to him.

Governor Sang who appeared before Senior Magistrate Berly Omolo in Kisumu denied all the three charges. Governor Sang appears before Senior Magistrate Berly Omolo in Kisumu/CFM

The tea bushes damaged were valued at Sh2 million.

Sang was released on a cash bail of Sh500,000.

The case will be mentioned on March 11.