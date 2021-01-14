Connect with us

DP Ruto on Thursday met with Muthama at his Karen office in Nairobi where he committed to back his candidature in the mini-poll occasioned by the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka

Ruto-loyal Jubilee Coalition partner, UDA, to unveil Machakos senatorial candidate on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto is on Friday set to officially unveil businessman Urbanus Muthama as its candidate for the Machakos Senatorial by-election scheduled for March 18.

Muthama is set to be handed the party’s ticket to contest in the race after trouncing twelve other candidates in a scientific opinion poll that was conducted by the party.  

DP Ruto on Thursday met with Muthama at his Karen office in Nairobi where he committed to back his candidature in the mini-poll occasioned by the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka.

“Grateful to witness the partnership forged by the Machakos Senate by-election hopefuls in favour of Urbanus Mutunga Muthama Ngengele, a hustler from the county. Our gratitude to them for their audacity and leadership to cede their aspirations and back Ngengele for the race,” he tweeted.

During the meeting, DP Ruto also met with Machakos County grassroot leaders led by former Senator Johnson Muthama who is also the Chairperson of the UDA party.

Whereas the Jubilee Party on Wednesday announced that it will not be fielding a candidate in the by-election, the move by DP Ruto is the latest indicator yet that he is unlikely to seek the Jubilee Party ticket for his 2022 presidential run.

The Machakos by-election is setting the stage for a fierce political battle in the Ukambani region with political bigwigs in the region keen to use the contest to cement their influence while new entrants like UDA are keen to disrupt the status quo.

Johnson Muthama has exuded confidence the UDA will emerge victorious in the race.

Wiper Party on Wednesday unveiled Agnes Kavindu, the former wife to Muthama as the party’s flag berarer in the race. Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who unveiled her expressed optimism that the party will win with a landslide margin.

Other candidates who are in the race include: former Water Minister John Katuku of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party and Lily Nduku of Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU).

