Ruto challenges Uhuru backers in Opposition to own govt failures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday challenged Opposition figures to own government failures as much as they claim credit for successful execution of government agenda.

Ruto who spoke on Thursday during the requiem mass of Hannah Mudavadi, the mother to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, said all leaders should unite to help the nation navigate of of the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We speak — all of us. Musalia speaks to the President as much as I do, Kalonzo, Wetangula and Raila do the same. Because we are now talking all together we should manage the situation together without saying “it’s you guys”. This is a situation where we need to pull together,” stated the DP.

The DP said it’s not time to point fingers at each other, saying every leader has a role to play in addressing challenges facing the country.

The DP took a jibe at leaders who claim to be in ‘handshake’ when things are ‘good’ and distance themselves when challenges arise.

The DP urged for national unity as opposed to calls for communities’ unity after talks of Luhya unity dominated speeches given by various leaders from the Western region.

Leaders from the Luhya community who spoke including Moses Wetangula, MPs George Aladwa, Ayub Savula and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala insisted on the need for the community to come together even as they seek to form the next government under the leadership of Mudavadi.

“The most imperative unity is the unity of the nation because the challenges that we face as a nation don’t wear an ethnic regalia, the challenges we face as a nation are national challenges requiring national thinking, approach and a national team,” stated DP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The service was attended by various national leaders including Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Members of Parliament and other leaders.

It was held at Quakers Church Ngong road.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message of condolence was read by CS Wamalwa.